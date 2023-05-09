Denny Crum, who led Louisville to two NCAA titles, dies at 86

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hall of Fame men’s college basketball coach Denny Crum, who led Louisville to two national titles in 30 seasons as the Cardinals’ head coach, passed away at his home Tuesday, the school announced. He was 86 and had suffered a number of strokes in recent years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We are saddened to share the passing of legendary UofL Basketball Coach Denny Crum.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones.https://t.co/ceEJstxbw6 pic.twitter.com/hZlfKf04xM — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) May 9, 2023 Crum became Louisville’s head coach in 1971 after serving as John Wooden’s top assistant at UCLA, his alma mater that was then in the midst of its years-long run as college basketball’s most dominant program. The hire paid off immediately, as the program reached the Final Four in Crum’s first season (the Cardinals lost to Wooden and the Bruins in the national semifinals).

Louisville would reach the NCAA tournament 23 times in Crum’s 30 seasons, making the Final Four five other times over a span of only 12 seasons at one point. In 1980, the Cardinals survived overtime games in the first two rounds and went on to defeat Crum’s alma mater for the school’s first national championship. They repeated the feat six years later behind the play of seniors Billy Thompson and Milt Wagner and freshman “Never Nervous” Pervis Ellison.

“Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world,” Louisville Coach Kenny Payne, a freshman on that second national championship team, said Tuesday. “My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. Those lessons are still relevant today. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He was a true treasure who gave so much to university and the community. We must keep his memory alive. My prayers go out to his family and especially Susan. He is in a better place. Rest in peace Coach. You touched so many. Well done.”

Crum, who twice turned down a chance to coach UCLA in the 1970s (the first time after Wooden’s 1975 retirement), incorporated the lessons he learned from his legendary boss, recruiting the same type of players that had served the Bruins so well and mirroring UCLA’s fast-paced, pressing style of play. There was a simple reason for that.

“Because it’s the best,” Crum told The Post in 1983. “It’s been proven that it’s the best. Look at what we’ve done. I like it because it works and it’s what I teach best.”

Said Junior Bridgeman, who played for Crum from 1972 to 1975: “He made you prepare for what we did. He said if you are good at what you’re going to do, we’re not going to worry about what the other team is going to do. And that really translates into life. That’s a life lesson that’ll carry you farther and in whatever area you go into.”

Crum’s placid sideline demeanor — his nickname was “Cool Hand Luke” — was underscored by a fiery determination to win, and he was not above taking jabs at opponents. In-state rival Kentucky initially refused to play Louisville as Crum elevated the Cardinals into the national conversation, with Joe B. Hall — then the Wildcats’ coach — saying it would be unfair to other in-state schools. In response, Crum suggested that Kentucky would benefit from a revived rivalry if it could “carve into our success” but denied reports that he had named a cow on his farm after the Wildcats coach.

In the 1983 NCAA tournament, the two schools met for the first time since 1959, and they resumed their annual rivalry the next season. In retirement, Crum and Hall would co-host a sports-talk radio show for a Louisville station.

Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend pic.twitter.com/Ncmib5EZQa — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 9, 2023

Crum finished with 696 career wins before retiring after the 2001 season. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.

