Commanders doubled down on DBs early in the draft. Will it pay off?

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every Thursday during the season, Washington Commanders assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers gives a presentation about forcing turnovers. In practice sessions on those days, offensive linemen spend part of their individual period diving for loose footballs and defensive backs work on picking off passes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last year, the Commanders went a step further with a bit of bribery.

Those who succeeded in creating takeaways in games the previous week received a black T-shirt with the words GET THE DAMN BALL OUT in gold lettering. Consider it a less flashy version of the University of Miami’s famed turnover chain.

“Listen, if the supply of shirts runs out, you might get a fresh one,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio jokingly assured last year.

For the better part of the last three years, since Ron Rivera took over as head coach and tabbed Del Rio to lead the defense, the Commanders have preached creating takeaways and limiting explosive plays. Their defense transformed into a top-five unit in total yards and passing yards allowed last season, but they recorded only nine interceptions and forced turnovers on only 7.6 percent of opponents’ drives, tied for the third-lowest rate in the NFL. They also allowed a league-high 16 completions of at least 40 yards.

Advertisement

“You can make a mistake in the front and it might pop through, but it should get capped before it becomes an explosive play,” Del Rio said in November. Preventing such plays, Del Rio said, relies on “the secondary doing a good job of leveraging, tackling and being in the right spots.”

So it should be no surprise that Washington used not only its first-round pick but also its second-round selection this spring on defensive backs, Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin, players whose college résumés stand out for their production and ball skills.

Forbes, a 166-pound cornerback taken 16th overall out of Mississippi State, is the Football Bowl Subdivision’s career leader in pick-sixes. Martin, the 47th pick out of Illinois, had the highest hand-on-ball rate (2.2 percent) and averaged the most pass-breakups per game (1.2) among draft-eligible safeties, according to Sports Info Solutions. He also played the majority of his snaps in the slot, and will likely become the Commanders’ next “Buffalo” nickel in packages with three safeties.

Advertisement

But the early rounds of the Commanders’ draft were notable as much for the players selected as for the positions the team didn’t address — even though Rivera’s messaging throughout the offseason pointed to this outcome. They selected based on need and value, but also proved they’re willing to gamble.

Rivera said in January the Commanders planned to reconfigure their interior offensive line — and they did. They signed center Nick Gates, drafted Ricky Stromberg in the third round, released veteran Chase Roullier and indicated left guard will be a competition between Saahdiq Charles and Chris Paul. The Commanders also added Andrew Wylie, a starter in Kansas City who played guard and tackle during his tenure, and signed veteran tackle Trent Scott.

The Commanders didn’t draft an offensive tackle in the first couple of rounds, when the odds of finding a potential starter are generally higher. They waited until the fourth round to draft Braeden Daniels, an athletic guard/tackle out of Utah who adds depth at both spots.

Advertisement

Rivera also said in January that quarterback Sam Howell will get every chance to start, with veteran Jacoby Brissett as his likely backup. Washington didn’t draft another quarterback — at all — even though Hendon Hooker and Will Levis were available in the first and second rounds (Levis was later drafted by the Titans in the second round and Hooker was selected by the Lions in the third).

So the near future of the team hinges not on their newest rookies, but mostly on 22-year-old Howell, a one-game starter learning a new system with a new play-caller amid an ownership change.

No pressure.

“The one thing that we still have confidence in and [are] very comfortable with is what we have at quarterback,” Rivera said during the draft. “We think Sam and Jacoby [Brissett] and Jake [Fromm] for that matter, give us a good room right now.”

Howell became the Commanders’ eighth starting quarterback since 2020 when he got his first start against the Cowboys in Week 18 last season. His numbers in the win over the Cowboys weren’t gaudy — 169 passing yards and two total touchdowns — and they included an interception in the end zone. But he managed the game, got the ball out quickly (Rivera often cites Howell’s quick passes to Jahan Dotson as evidence) and used his legs to extend plays.

Advertisement

Washington has retooled its roster over the years to create a deep group of playmakers. It can only hope the altered offensive line is spared the many injuries it endured the last few seasons. And a more productive defense, with Forbes and Martin, could help a young quarterback and transitioning offense.

Time will tell if the gamble paid off. In the meantime, perhaps Del Rio should order a few more turnover T-shirts.

GiftOutline Gift Article