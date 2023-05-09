Gregor Townsend extends deal as Scotland rugby coach to 2026

His contract with Scotland was due to expire after the World Cup but he has been given at least three more Six Nations campaigns at the helm.

“As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group,” Townsend said. “I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before ... Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years.”