Its leader back in action, St. John’s nabs another WCAC boys’ lacrosse title

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s senior midfielder Connor Shannon rolled his ankle during the first quarter of the Cadets’ season opener against Boys’ Latin in March. He suffered three partially torn ligaments and got around on crutches and a boot for the next month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shannon’s doctor told him there was a slim possibility he could return to the field this season. For the eager captain, that was all the motivation he needed.

He started playing full games in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament, and in Tuesday’s championship game at the University of Maryland’s Ludwig Field, Shannon scored a goal in the Cadets’ 9-5 win over Paul VI.

“Everything I wanted to do, we did do, and I got a lot closer to my friends,” Shannon said. “Not the way I imagined it, but it worked out.”

Shannon, who is also the school’s valedictorian and will attend Notre Dame, was one of seven players to score for the Cadets (15-3), who won their second straight WCAC title and third overall. The Cadets still haven’t lost to a team in the area, and only four of their victories have come by fewer than three goals.

Paul VI (15-5) was held to five or fewer goals for the second time this season — the first time since an 8-4 loss to St. John’s on March 28. The Panthers dropped just one other game since, to DeMatha on April 4, and entered Tuesday on a nine-game winning streak.

For St. John’s, which had a national No. 1 ranking last season but graduated a particularly strong senior class, hoisting the WCAC hardware was especially gratifying.

Advertisement

“I think this group has been told for 12 months now that they’re never going to accomplish what the Class of 2022 accomplished,” Coach Wes Speaks said. “But here we are.”

The Cadets, who won their eighth straight and 13th of their past 14, built an early advantage by scoring five of the game’s first six goals. The Panthers kept the shot battle close, registering 13 to the Cadets’ 16, but senior goalie Caleb Fyock of St. John’s, an Ohio State commit, limited their attack.

In front of Fyock, Shannon directed traffic throughout the contest, calling out instructions as the vocal defensive midfielder assessed situations.

When Shannon suffered his injury, a setback that let to back-to-back losses by the Cadets, he served as a coach to stay involved. His value as a coach on the field proved even higher.

“He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever met,” said senior faceoff specialist Jackie Weller said. “I just know he’s always there and is going to get a groundball when I need one. He’s a gritty player.”

Said Fyock: “He can be a Division I coach with the knowledge he has.”

GiftOutline Gift Article