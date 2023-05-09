Arwen Judson pitches Jackson-Reed to 10th straight DCIAA softball title

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arwen Judson didn’t know she would be starting for Jackson-Reed against H.D. Woodson in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title game until she bumped into Coach David Thompson before school Tuesday morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I definitely was nervous because there’s a lot more people,” Judson said. “When I first saw him when I walked in, he was like, ‘By the way, you’re going to be pitching today.’ ”

The senior collected herself to deliver a gem in what was likely her last game in the circle after a four-year run with the Tigers, allowing just three hits while striking out four in a 17-2 win at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy for Jackson-Reed’s 10th straight DCIAA title.

Judson isn’t the Tigers’ usual go-to starter. That responsibility is typically given to DCIAA player of the year Raven Jackson or sophomore standout Lia Pollock, players with more experience in the circle. But Judson made the most of her chance with a trophy on the line, and she claimed MVP honors in the championship game.

“Overall it was a good game. It was a team contribution,” Judson said. “The MVP is pretty cool, but I think overall I wouldn’t have been able to be the player I am without my team.”

Thompson’s decision to start Judson stemmed from an injury to the team’s starting catcher Monday. He was not sure whether the Tigers’ backup catcher could handle the speed of Jackson and Pollock’s pitches. Both starters recommended Judson get the ball against the Warriors.

Judson throws a slower pitch than Jackson and Pollock and was often called on for regular season games against DCIAA opponents. Her ability to throw strikes gave Thompson confidence in her against Woodson.

The Tigers helped quell her nerves by slapping 24 hits.

Jackson and Josephine Schneider led the way for the Tigers (15-5) at the plate, each going 4 for 4. A nine-run third inning and a four-run fourth brought on the mercy rule.

Before the game began, Judson was unaware that the DCIAA gave out an MVP trophy. When her name was announced, she was greeted with applause from her teammates.

“Raven and I start a lot of games, and this year [Judson] really stepped up and did really great things for our team, especially playing these DCIAA teams,” Pollock said. “She deserved the win today, she deserved the playing time and the MVP, and I’m really glad that she got it.”

