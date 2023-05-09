Jake Alu’s years-long journey leads to sudden major league call-up

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Jake Alu stood in the visitors’ clubhouse at Oracle Park on Monday afternoon. He wore a red shirt with a Washington Nationals logo on the upper left corner. He was surrounded by teammates and had a child-like grin on his face. He still couldn’t quite believe that he was really in the major leagues.

Just a day earlier, Alu hit a home run for Class AAA Rochester. Then he was called into the manager’s office and told he would be making his major league debut. The Red Wings were in Scranton, Pa., so he went back to Rochester in Upstate New York to pack his bags. He flew from Rochester to Chicago to San Francisco and arrived by noon. He didn’t have much time to take it all in.

“It’s one of the greatest feelings ever,” Alu said about being called up. “Honestly, it all hasn’t set in yet, if I’m being honest. But that’s something that you look forward to hearing your whole life. So that was a special moment.”

Alu, a 26-year-old utilityman, is here by necessity — center fielder Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with back spasms. The Nationals are already without outfielder Corey Dickerson, who was placed on the IL with a left calf strain on April 2. Dickerson had the same injury last season and missed a month. He has been running, fielding groundballs and hitting during batting practice on this road trip — all positive signs that he may soon be able to head out on a minor league rehab assignment.

How much Alu plays in the meantime remains to be seen. Jeter Downs, who was with the Nationals for almost a month, only played three innings between when he was called up April 11 and when he was sent down Wednesday. Alu’s situation is different from Downs’s, though, because Downs was on the depth chart behind CJ Abrams and Luis García, who need to play every day as the team’s future middle infield. Alu, on the other hand, will have a shot among a group of outfielders who aren’t considered as highly in the organization’s pecking order.

Stone Garrett, Joey Meneses and Ildemaro Vargas are all options to play left field, according to Manager Dave Martinez, along with Alu, who provides the Nationals with another left-handed-hitting outfielder in Dickerson’s absence.

“He can do a lot of different things, play some third, play some second,” Martinez said. “Last year, he played some left field. This year, because of his knee, priority was to just get him his at-bats. But he started, felt good enough to play the outfield. Played him out there a few times already this year. So, like I said, because of missing Robles, more of his playing time will be in the outfield. So we want to make sure we get him out and get him some work.”

Alu dealt with a nagging left knee injury during spring training that slowed him down for a few weeks, and he was eventually sent to minor league camp. He started the year rehabbing in Wilmington, Del., before heading to Rochester. Alu called it a “freak thing” and couldn’t pinpoint when he started feeling pain, but he said it was all a part of his learning curve. Now he said he prepares in the gym differently so that the injury doesn’t flare up like it did before.

Alu entered spring training seeming to have a shot — even if only a small one — to make the Nationals’ Opening Day roster as a bench player because of his positional versatility and his bat-to-ball skills. The Nationals protected him from the Rule 5 Draft by placing him on the 40-man roster. Last season, he hit 20 home runs across Class AA and Class AAA despite not being known as a power hitter. He finished the year with a .299 batting average.

“I feel like I’ve been a grinder my whole life,” Alu said. “So [I’m] kind of sticking to that role: a tough out, a guy who can play all over the field, and someone who the skipper likes putting in the lineup every day.”

His unlikely path to the majors as a 24th-round pick in the 2019 draft took a slight detour this year, but Alu said every player in the clubhouse can understand how every obstacle to the majors is a learning experience. That’s why he never doubted that he’d get there.

“When you start thinking about all that stuff, then it makes things really tough and you kind of sink from there. I saw that from other people, and guys who have experienced that, they kind of teach you those things. So you’ve kind of got to grab on to everything and experience it and talk to older guys and just keep pushing through.”

On Monday night, he stood in the clubhouse joking with Lane Thomas about dealing with the cold in Rochester. He took batting practice on the field before the game. Then he watched from the dugout as his former roommate Jake Irvin make his second career start against the Giants. He stood in the handshake line as his parents and girlfriend stood in the stands.

Who knows when or whether the moment finally hit Alu on Monday, but it was a long time coming.

