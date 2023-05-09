Nats’ Jake Irvin fits right in as he gets his first major league win

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — With the final out of the fifth inning recorded, Washington Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin smiled after Luis García hauled in a popup and seemed to share a joke with the home plate umpire as he walked back to the dugout. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The previous at-bat, the San Francisco Giants’ Blake Sabol attempted to bunt with two strikes. He pulled his bat back for what he thought was a sinker falling out of the strike zone. But when the pitch was indeed ruled a strike, Irvin hopped into the infield grass and pointed at catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Irvin had no shortage of confidence Monday night at Oracle Park. Leading the Nationals to a 5-1 victory thanks to his 6⅓ scoreless innings, Irvin had every reason to carry himself that way after earning his first major league win

Irvin had made his major league debut Wednesday at Nationals Park, pitching 4⅓ innings and allowing just one run against the Chicago Cubs. He didn’t look overwhelmed by the moment. In fact, he seemed to embrace it. He built on that performance by being more efficient Monday, throwing 92 pitches while allowing just four hits and striking out five.

It helped that Irvin had a 5-0 lead before he took the mound. Every National batted in the first inning as they collected seven hits (six singles and an Alex Call double) and five runs off San Francisco’s Anthony DeSclafani, who entered the game leading the National League in WHIP (0.816). The Nationals (15-20) saw just 21 pitches in the inning.

Four straight singles opened the game, including a Joey Meneses RBI knock that gave Washington a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Dominic Smith had an RBI single of his own. Call followed with an RBI double before CJ Abrams smacked the final single of the inning, this one pushing home two runs to make it 5-0.

The Nationals continued to be aggressive for the rest of DeSclafani’s outing but to no avail from there; he finished seven innings on 92 pitches despite allowing 10 hits. But he was no match for Irvin.

Irvin got a pair of strikeouts on his curveball in the first two innings, ending the second by getting Mitch Haniger looking. He hopped off the mound again as he walked toward the dugout.

Any trouble Irvin seemed to run into against the Giants (15-19) was negated by his ability to throw pitches that turned into double play balls. In the first, Joc Pederson hit into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play. Michael Conforto grounded into a 6-3 double play in the second. The first two runners reached in the fourth before J.D. Davis hit into another 6-3 double play.

Irvin recorded the first out of the seventh, which made it the furthest he has pitched in a game in his professional career. Irvin, a fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2018, didn’t pitch in 2021 after Tommy John surgery, and the organization managed his innings as he returned.

He was under control for six innings, but his outing ended unceremoniously after a single and a walk — his third of the game — in the seventh. Carl Edwards Jr. finished the inning, then threw a scoreless eighth before Andrés Machado handled the ninth, allowing a solo homer by Pederson that wasn’t nearly enough.

