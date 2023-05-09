Lionel Messi returns to PSG — for now — amid report of a Saudi deal

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lionel Messi was expected to resume training with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Tuesday, but his stay with the powerful French club may be short-term, given a report that he has a “done deal” in place to play in Saudi Arabia once his contract expires next month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Argentine star was handed a two-week suspension by PSG last week for missing practice while making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. He apologized to teammates and fans, and the team shortened his suspension but will fine him two weeks’ pay (roughly $1.7 million). Messi trained by himself Monday at PSG’s facility while his teammates had the day off after beating Troyes on Sunday, and he is expected to be available for PSG’s next match Saturday against Ajaccio, according to ESPN.

⚽️🔛 Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/Neo6GEWEIm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 8, 2023

Later Monday, Messi attended the Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris. He was named sportsman of the year and accepted the world team of the year award on behalf of Argentina, which he led to the World Cup championship in December. Meanwhile, the Agence France-Presse reported that the superstar will leave PSG when his contract is up June 30.

“Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,” the AFP reported, citing a person with knowledge of the deal who it said spoke on the condition of anonymity and chose not to name the Saudi club. “The contract is exceptional. It’s huge. We are just finalizing some small details.”

PSG said only that Messi remains under contract until the end of next month, and an unnamed person close to the club told ESPN: “If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier.”

Messi joined PSG in 2021 after spending the previous 17 years with Barcelona’s first team, winning 10 La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles.

Messi, who turns 36 next month, would be following his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this winter in a roughly $439 million deal that made him the world’s highest-paid athlete, according to recent data from Forbes. Ronaldo’s deal and the reported deal for Messi, according to the AFP, are bankrolled through the Public Investment Fund, one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds with more than $620 billion in assets.

“The negotiations didn’t take as much time as the ones with Ronaldo, as we now know the recipe to contract world-class players,” the unnamed person told the AFP. “It’s Saudi Arabia that brought him, not a specific club. The money comes from one place — PIF.”

Ronaldo’s tenure at Al Nassr has not gone smoothly. The team is out of contention in the King Cup and Super Cup, and there have been reports that an unhappy Ronaldo, at 38, may be hoping to engineer a return to Real Madrid, where he played from 2009 to 2018.

