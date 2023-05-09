Myisha Hines-Allen is back on the court after surgery and frustration

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Myisha Hines-Allen was back on the basketball court about two months ago and feeling pretty good about herself. She had returned after September surgery to repair the patellar tendon in her left knee and was getting the chance to run and jump for the first time. It was a good day considering recovery had been much slower than the original three-to-four month timeline.

The following day wasn’t so good as the Mystics forward couldn’t even complete certain exercises.

“Then I go on the court and it was absolutely bad,” Hines-Allen said. “It was just like, what the [expletive]. … I’m thinking about how far behind I am. Why is this happening to me?”

Those two days were the beginning of an attitude change for Hines-Allen, after a conversation with the team’s mental performance coach Stu Singer. She came away from the conversation with a new catchphrase: Accept all days. There were going to be good days and bad ones, steps forward and backward during the entire process and the fifth-year veteran needed to understand that and give herself the grace to accept the challenging ones. The bottom line: There are no bad days as long as she gives 100 percent of what her body will allow on any given day.

“Ultimately, you win the day that way,” Hines-Allen said. “The mind-set for me now is like, you’re going to hit a wall. It is what it is.”

Hines-Allen reached another milestone this week, playing five-on-five at practice Sunday for the first time. She’s now fully participating in practice, though the team is slowly working her back in and is being careful with her conditioning. Coach Eric Thibault said she’s “definitely” turned a corner the last couple weeks, but there’s still no time frame for her return with the season opener against the New York Liberty on May 19. One thing that remains problematic is Hines-Allen suffered nerve damage which caused the loss of some feeling in her left leg. That’s getting better, but has yet to be completely resolved.

But, overall, Hines-Allen is on the backside of rehab and can start to focus on her role and on-court productivity. The knee injury has been lingering since 2021 and she admitted playing that offseason in Italy made things worse. That played a role in Hines-Allen having her worst statistical season since 2019, when she averaged just 7.8 minutes per game. Another challenge was having Elena Delle Donne back in the lineup regularly for the first time since 2019, and the drafting of Shakira Austin with the No. 3 overall pick. Delle Donne had a strict load-management schedule and Hines-Allen was considered the starter the games Delle Donne sat. So Hines-Allen’s role could change almost game-to-game and there was also the adjustment of playing besides a true center in Austin.

“We talked to her in exit interviews and through the offseason about we can help you, but part of being a big-time player is being able to adapt to your situation,” Thibault said. “It’s part of her maturation as a player. … No matter who you’re playing with, you can defend and rebound. And not worry so much about your offense and where your offense is coming from. I think she’s in a better head space now.”

Hines-Allen said she’s going back to what made her a success in the first place — rebounding, setting good screens and using her passing ability. She wants to do those three things every time she steps on the court and believes that will alleviate some of the pressure she puts on herself.

It can be hard to imagine Hines-Allen struggling mentally considering her overtly outgoing and bubbly personality. She’s quick with a smile and seems to befriend everyone in her orbit. Rehab, however, weighed heavy. Part of getting back into a good mental place was the execution of her podcast “Offline” with Mystics practice player Greg Cross.

“She’s definitely a free thinker,” Cross said with a laugh. “This is an opportunity for us to give a voice to women that haven’t had a voice before and be able to have a creative platform for them to share their stories. She’s very creative. Tons of fun.”

Hines-Allen added, “That’s why I needed to podcast because I would have been going crazy.”

Now Hines-Allen plans to get back to herself on the court, too. She was named all-WNBA second team in 2020 after averaging career highs in points (17.0), rebounds (8.9), assists (2.6), steals (1.5), field goal percentage (51.0) and three-point percentage (42.6).

“As time went along, she was able to be like, okay, this is what this is and I’m going to handle it accordingly and move accordingly,” Ariel Atkins said. “That was really dope for me to hear that because I know a year ago, even two, three years ago, that wasn’t something that she was able to do. She would try to impose her will. For her to be able to grow in that aspect of mentality, I think is amazing for her and is going to help her so much further than just this year alone.”

Hines-Allen added, “If we’re being honest, I’m not supposed to be on this team and I wasn’t supposed to be in this league for this long. So this is just like, all right, what got you here? Go back to your basics.”

