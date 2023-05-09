Here’s what we know — and don’t know — about the 2023 NFL schedule

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL is set to release its regular season schedule Thursday night, when the league will fill in the blanks for the 2023 slate. Here’s what we know and don’t know entering Thursday’s announcement. When: Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight TV/Streaming: NFL Network, ESPN2, NFL.com, NFL app, NFL+ What we’ll know The NFL plans to reveal details for a few high-profile games before Thursday night’s full schedule-release show.

International games

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play games in England this year, and the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany. The dates and opponents for those games will be announced Wednesday on NFL Network and ESPN (time TBD).

Black Friday game

For the first time, this season will feature a game on Black Friday (Nov. 24), the day after Thanksgiving. The game will be scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Eastern and will be streamed by Prime Video. The participants will be announced Wednesday via Amazon (time TBD).

Advertisement

Select individual games

The dates and times of a few other individual games will be revealed Wednesday morning (on “Fox & Friends” and “CBS Mornings”) and Thursday morning (on the “Today” show and “Good Morning America”). Times TBD.

Who is playing who

Each team’s yearly opponents are known well in advance of the schedule release date because they are determined by a formula. Teams play six games against division opponents (three home, three away), four games against opponents from a division within their conference (two home, two away), four games against opponents from a division outside their conference (two home, two away), two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in their own conference determined by the previous season’s division standings (one home, one away), and one game against a nonconference opponent from a division that is not on the yearly rotation (teams alternate this game being home and away each season). This last opponent also is determined by the previous season’s division standings.

Advertisement

Here’s this year’s divisional rotation:

AFC East: vs. AFC West, NFC East, NFC South (one game)

AFC North: vs. AFC South, NFC West, NFC North (one game)

AFC South: vs. AFC North, NFC South, NFC West (one game)

AFC West: vs. AFC East, NFC North, NFC East (one game)

NFC East: vs. NFC West, AFC East, AFC West (one game)

NFC North: vs. NFC South, AFC West, AFC North (one game)

NFC South: vs. NFC North, AFC South, AFC East (one game)

NFC West: NFC East, AFC North, AFC South (one game)

The dates of the playoffs and Super Bowl

The playoffs begin Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, with two first-round games, followed by three more Jan. 14 and another on the night of Jan. 15. The second round is Jan. 20-21, and the conference championship games will be played Jan. 28. Super Bowl LVIII is Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What we don’t know

We know who and where each team will play, but the dates for every game won’t be known until the full schedule reveal Thursday night. Among the other items of interest:

Advertisement

Season opener

The Super Bowl champion traditionally hosts a game to kick off the regular season on the Thursday of Week 1, which this year is Sept. 7. If tradition holds, the season opener will see the Chiefs playing one of the following teams on their home schedule: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals or Philadelphia Eagles.

Of the 18 previous NFL season openers featuring the defending Super Bowl champion:

— 15 featured a conference opponent. Last year, however, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Bills, breaking a streak of five straight NFL openers featuring conference foes.

— Only two featured a division opponent, both involving the New York Giants (New York-Washington in 2008 and New York-Dallas in 2012).

Advertisement

One would think a Super Bowl rematch (Chiefs-Eagles), a rematch of the past two AFC championship games (Chiefs-Bengals), or a game between two of the AFC’s top teams (Chiefs-Bills) would be extremely attractive to the NFL and NBC, which will broadcast the season opener (though they may not want Buffalo in the opening game two years in a row). There is precedence for a season-opening Super Bowl rematch: In 2016, the Broncos and Carolina Panthers got the season started after meeting in the previous Super Bowl.

Thanksgiving games

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will again host their traditional Thanksgiving Day games, with a night game featuring two other teams capping off the holiday.

Except for a three-season stretch between 2014 and 2016 when they played three straight conference teams, the Cowboys have alternated between NFC and AFC opponents on Thanksgiving. They played the Giants last year, meaning their Thanksgiving opponent could be either the Patriots or New York Jets, the two AFC teams Dallas will play at home this season (New England played on Thanksgiving evening last season, however). The Cowboys also host Washington, Philadelphia, the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle and Detroit (though the Lions can’t play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving).

Advertisement

Detroit’s Thanksgiving opponents also have fallen into something of a pattern. Since the NFL started scheduling three Thanksgiving games in 2006, the Lions have played a division opponent in 10 of 16 seasons, including five of the past seven (they played the Bills last season). Detroit hosts Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle this season.

As for the prime-time Thanksgiving game, it has featured division rivals in all but three years since 2012, though the past two have featured nonconference opponents.

Christmas games?

Christmas falls on a Monday this year. The last time that happened, in 2017, the NFL scheduled two games on Saturday, Dec. 23; 12 on Christmas Eve; and two on Christmas Day (at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and 8:30 p.m. Eastern).

The Sunday of Week 17 this season is New Year’s Eve. The last time that happened, in 2017, all 16 games that week were played on Dec. 31 (all in the afternoon). But the NFL has added a week to the regular season since then, so we could be getting Week 17 games on Thursday and/or Monday this season.

Advertisement

What about flex scheduling?

Starting in Week 5, the NFL has the option to move games from Sunday afternoon to the prime-time NBC slot on “Sunday Night Football.” Therefore, the games penciled in for Sunday nights starting in Week 5 are not set in stone and may be switched out if a better matchup becomes apparent.

Later this month, league owners probably will vote on a proposal to allow for flex scheduling on Thursday night games during Weeks 14-17. If the plan passes, games scheduled for Sunday afternoon can be flexed into the Thursday night time slot with 15 days notice.

GiftOutline Gift Article