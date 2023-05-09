76ers thump Celtics in Boston to seize control of playoff series

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — An unpredictable Eastern Conference semifinal series that had hinged mostly on the scoring of James Harden tilted Tuesday night back in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers, who beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 with a more familiar winning formula: a heavy dose of Joel Embiid, a dash of Tyrese Maxey, some Tobias Harris sprinkled in, and Harden orchestrating the whole show.

The balanced approach produced a 115-103 win at TD Garden and gave the 76ers a 3-2 lead in the series with Game 6 set for Thursday in Philadelphia. A win would put the 76ers into the conference finals for the first time since 2001.

Embiid scored a team-high 33 points — his third consecutive game with at least 30 points — but had enough help that he was able to watch the final four minutes from the sideline. Maxey admitted that his confidence was shaken early in this series, but he rediscovered it at the right time, keeping the Celtics off balance with his speed and shooting on his way to a 30-point night. His sixth-three-pointer with just under four minutes remaining pushed the lead to 21 and allowed Coach Doc Rivers a chance to rest Embiid while sending a stunned Boston crowd to the exits.

Advertisement

Harden settled into the role he played in the regular season when he led the NBA in assists. He produced 10 helpers to go with 17 points. With Maxey getting loose and Harris contributing 16 points and 11 rebounds, the scoring burden was lifted from Harden, who topped 40 points in the first two 76ers wins.

“I thought James was a magician,” Rivers said, comparing Harden to a catcher in baseball. “He called a perfect game. I thought he was unbelievable.”

The Celtics now find themselves in a familiar playoff position as last postseason, when they lost Game 5 at home in the conference semifinals to go down 3-2 to the Bucks, only to win Game 6 in Milwaukee as Jayson Tatum erupted for 46 points. Boston closed out the series at home and advanced to the NBA Finals.

“Last year is over with,” Jaylen Brown said after scoring 24 points. “This year, we’ve got to come out better than we did tonight, or we’ll have a different ending. We are still in this series and we got to muster up whatever we got left to be better for Game 6.”

Advertisement

This season has been set up for a redemptive storyline. But after losing the past two games — and letting a winnable Game 4 slip from their grasp — beating the 76ers on the road with Embiid back in MVP form will be a considerable challenge.

“The series isn’t over,” Maxey said. “We have to be the more desperate team” in Game 6.

Since scoring 39 points in Game 1, Tatum has been unable to grab a hold of this series. He led Boston with a game-high 36 points, but missed 16 of his 27 shots and had to overcome a slow start for the second straight game. Tatum missed his first six shots as Boston dug itself an early hole that it couldn’t overcome. Even as Tatum was able to recover, it didn’t rub off on his teammates. Boston looked discombobulated and disjointed.

The Celtics have been the most proficient three-point shooting team this postseason but their accuracy abandoned them at the worst time, with every miss producing audible groans within the arena. Those groans would turn to boos by the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

As the 76ers extended their lead through a barrage of Embiid fadeaways and foul line jumpers, the Celtics’ dependence on three-point shooting produced too many empty possessions. Al Horford and Tatum combined to miss 15 of 18 three-pointers, with each miss providing no pause in attempting another. Boston needed a late rally to finish 12 for 38 from long distance.

Rivers led the Celtics to their last NBA title 15 year ago and stands in the way of them winning another. Going up against a first-year coach in Joe Mazzulla, who was thrust into the position after the organization moved on from Ime Udoka, Rivers has been able to push the make the necessary adjustments. One of his controversial decisions was letting Embiid make his debut in the series in Game 2 after a knee sprain, a move that was criticized at the time before the Celtics throttled Philadelphia. But letting Embiid play in that game wasn’t about getting a win as much as it was about making sure he could find a rhythm when the 76ers needed him.

Embiid had it going Tuesday on both ends of the floor, blocking four shots while also collecting seven rebounds. Part of the reason Boston was content camping out behind the three-point line was because it provided a more comfortable environment than trying to attack Embiid at the rim.

Advertisement

Embiid’s conditioning after returning from his sprained right knee was a concern after he admittedly lost steam late in the previous game. “Coach, I haven’t played in two weeks,” Rivers said Embiid told him. “I said, ‘Me either.’ ”

Rivers extended his rotation in hopes of stealing some rest for Embiid, giving Danuel House Jr. his first extended run of the series. House finished with 10 points.

“I just picked him,” Rivers said, adding ing that House was the reserve most familiar with Harden, having previously played with him in Houston. “I thought we needed size and we needed athleticism.”

In the fourth period, Embiid started to show some fatigue when he lost his dribble trying to get around Horford. But he was determined to make up for his error, and sprinted up the floor to block a layup from Jaylen Brown, snuffing out any chance of Celtics comeback.

Advertisement

“I don’t think about the injury, no matter how painful it might be,” Embiid said. “I just want to compete. Day by day, you never know what can happen, whether swelling or pain. You just got to … pray.”

The 76ers were one home win from reaching the conference finals with Rivers and Embiid two years ago, but they lost a Game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks that amounted to the end of Embiid’s partnership with Ben Simmons, who never played another game for the organization. If they’re unable to win Thursday, they’ll have one more shot with a Game 7 on Sunday.

“I only care about one thing — winning,” Embiid said. “We got a pretty good chance. We got to get one more. What we did tonight — easier said than done — got to do it again.”

GiftOutline Gift Article