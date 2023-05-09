Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry gnawed on his mouthguard, stared at the hardwood and repeatedly shook his head as he wandered back and forth, trying to make sense of a two-minute stretch that just might spell the end of the Golden State Warriors’ title defense. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two-time MVP should have been putting the finishing touches on a brilliant triple-double and shimmying his way back to the Bay Area with a split series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, Curry missed a pair of potential game-winners and endured another timeout blunder, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, his longtime running mates, both made questionable decisions down the stretch of the Lakers’ 104-101 Game 4 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

Curry, Thompson and Green have more shared big-game experience than any other current trio in the NBA. Their four rings and six Finals appearances have been made possible by too many clutch shots and crucial stops to quickly recount. Yet Golden State’s three stars unraveled together in the closing minutes this time, taking turns adding to a night filled with regrets. The Lakers, more poised when it counted and boosted by an unlikely hero in Lonnie Walker IV, capitalized to claim a 3-1 series lead before Wednesday’s Game 5 in San Francisco.

Advertisement

“We fought down all the way to the last second to try to give ourselves a chance to steal a win,” Curry said. “In the fourth quarter, we only scored 17 points. That’s a tough way to finish.”

Walker, a backup guard who has played sparingly in the playoffs, scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter to help power the Lakers’ comeback. His two free throws with 15 seconds left provided the game’s final margin and completed a 20-for-20 night from the foul line for Los Angeles. LeBron James led five Lakers in double figures with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Anthony Davis added 23 points and 15 rebounds in another strong performance.

The Warriors, blindsided by Walker’s biggest scoring night since March 24 and unable to execute offensively when it mattered, resorted to desperate measures due to the looming possibility of elimination.

Advertisement

“We had three or four illegal screens called,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said, quibbling with the officials for the first time in this series. “That was disappointing. The Lakers are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded.”

Before the flat ending, Golden State opened the night seeking a jolt and getting it. After going small to claim a Game 2 blowout win, the Warriors went even smaller in Game 4 by starting guard Gary Payton II in place of forward JaMychal Green. With a micro-ball lineup composed of five players who are all listed at 6-foot-7 or shorter, Golden State sought to lure Davis away from the hoop and to shore up its backcourt defense with Payton.

That strategy paid dividends on both fronts, as Golden State held a 12-point lead with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Payton scored 15 points mostly by cutting and diving to the rim behind the defense, and Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell managed just four points after a strong showing in Game 3.

Advertisement

But the Warriors, too dependent on Curry for scoring with sixth man Jordan Poole mired in an extended slump, squandered their double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Thompson hit a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 99-96 lead with three minutes left, but after that the wheels fell off.

An emboldened Thompson, who scored just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting, immediately sought backbreaking shots on Golden State’s next two possessions. Both of his low-percentage attempts missed.

“I trust Klay,” Kerr said. “Think of everything he’s done for this team. There were a couple late he would probably like to have back. That’s part of who we are as a team. We’re going to fire.”

On the other end, James successfully hunted Curry in pick and rolls, using his size advantage to draw two fouls that led to four points on free throws. Curry answered with a driving layup with just over a minute to play, but he couldn’t shake free from Davis with Los Angeles clinging to a 102-101 lead on Golden State’s next possession.

After briefly losing his handle and circling back around, Curry shot a tough midrange jumper over Davis, which rattled out. Green claimed an offensive rebound, and Curry used the second chance to launch a deep three-pointer that came up short with under 20 seconds left. Curry finished with a game-high 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, but he shot just 3 for 14 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

“A lot of [the misses] were back rim, which, for me, means you’ve got good legs and good lift,” Curry said. “They just didn’t go down. The first one [against Davis] was a nice little step-back, and it was in and out. It felt good. The second one, it was a little rushed but obviously I took it because I thought I could make it. I’m living with those.”

Curry’s misses forced the Warriors to foul to stop the clock, and Walker sank two free throws to give the Lakers a 104-101 lead with 15 seconds left. Golden State never got another shot off.

Green initiated the final possession by driving to the basket, but he chose not to shoot and tossed a careless pass across the court, which was intercepted by Davis. The Warriors tied up Davis to force a jump ball with five seconds left, and Curry leaped high to claim the loose ball.

Unfortunately, the force of his effort sent him falling to the ground and he didn’t have the presence of mind to call timeout. Kerr said that he had unsuccessfully tried to call one from the sideline before Curry tossed the ball over his head, hoping to find a teammate in the open court behind him.

As the ball trickled harmlessly out of bounds and the Los Angeles crowd erupted, the Warriors were left to rue Thompson’s overeagerness, Green’s indecision and Curry’s second timeout-related imbroglio of the postseason. During a Game 4 win over the Sacramento Kings in the first round, Curry called a timeout when the Warriors had already used their full allotment, triggering a technical foul. Against the Lakers, he missed an opportunity to reset for a game-tying shot by leaving an unused timeout in his pocket.

Advertisement

“I didn’t realize how long or how much time had run off and how long I was on the ground,” Curry said. “It felt like someone was behind me and I just let it go. It was a bang-bang play. I wish I had a little more awareness to maybe call a timeout knowing we had enough time. It just didn’t go our way.”

Golden State now faces its third 3-1 deficit of Kerr’s tenure after completing a comeback victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference finals and falling in six games to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Finals. Of course, the Warriors know the other side of the equation, as they famously blew a 3-1 lead to James’s Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals.

Winning three straight times against a bigger, steadier and more physical opponent will be a monumental task for the Warriors, who already had to fight out of an 0-2 hole against the Kings and win a Game 7 in Sacramento. Curry dismissed a question about whether a second-round exit could prompt major offseason changes to the roster or front office, and Kerr attempted to narrow his team’s focus to Game 5.

“You go home and take care of business and the momentum is right back in your favor,” Kerr said. “That’s why you play it out.”

GiftOutline Gift Article