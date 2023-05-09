Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“I’m just some guy that threw a damn baseball. What’s the big deal about that?” — Vida Blue, June 24, 2021 Vida Blue was one of those athletes born in the wrong generation. When he climbed atop his first major league mound in 1969, armed with an exploding fastball and saddled with a boyish innocence the game would slowly and painfully peel away, there was no such thing as player empowerment. Some owners acted as if they owned not only the team but also the people wearing the uniform. The I-can-buy-a-rocket-ship kind of money that stars earn today would have seemed like a fantasy for Blue and his contemporaries. While dominating in his first full season with the Oakland Athletics in 1971 on his way to winning the American League Cy Young and MVP awards, Blue lived in the projects because that’s what he could afford.

He was born too soon. And when he died Saturday at 73, Blue didn’t have millions in the bank. He once owned a house in the Oakland Hills, but at the end he didn’t have a home of his own. He left here with little in material possessions, although he had given so much of himself away.

With a name like that and a left arm that worked miracles, naturally he became a fan favorite. Decades after his career had ended and the height of his celebrity had faded, he tried his best to live up to the memories. When he autographed memorabilia, he would sign his name along with “thank you for being a fan,” which he thought they would get a kick out of. When he shook hands, he would linger and turn small talk into an art form. They say you should never meet your idols, but that wasn’t true for those lucky enough to have called Vida Blue their childhood hero. He would make sure there was space for two on the pedestal.

For some time, he had been paid to be one of those player ambassador-types for the San Francisco Giants: “All I do is go around, freeloading, drinking free beer and kissing babies and s---,” Blue once told me. He was either joking or being brutally honest — I couldn’t tell which. Certainly he was downplaying his role, limiting the impact he had on people. He often did that when we talked about his life for a 2021 profile. Maybe that was his defense mechanism — to play the part of the ex-ballplayer humbled by his own transgressions. Or maybe he was used to speaking that way because he came of age at a time when a small-town boy from Louisiana knew better than to make a fuss.

When Blue was a boy, race wasn’t talked about. It was just known. He never asked his parents why he couldn’t swim in the Mansfield city pool; he just understood. When he was growing up, picking cotton was still an option Black children considered if they wanted to make some money on their own. So, because his mother cleaned the homes of White families on the other side of town and his father worked at a steel mill — the work that would lead him to an early grave — Blue couldn’t dare ask for the luxury of a baseball glove. If he wanted to buy one, he would have to earn it at the cotton fields. He was never taught about money — only that he had to work for his.

He could have gone to college for football, but he chose baseball because the family — his widowed mother and five siblings — needed the $25,000 signing bonus assured to him after being drafted. He was just a country boy and a little square: When a spring training roommate lit up a joint, he would yell at him to crack a window. He knew teammates in the minor leagues who smoked pot, but he didn’t partake. All he wanted to do was make a living. The only way he knew how was to become the most dominant pitcher in the world.

By 1971, he did. But when a boy grows up with the lesson that hard work leads to rewards, only to discover that fairness doesn’t always follow that same logical path, disappointment follows.

Certain aspects of American life have been force-fed to minorities. That your work should speak for you. That if you’re good enough, you can wedge open the doors of opportunity and privilege. Blue bought into that dream. And after his breakout season, he went to the negotiating table with A’s owner Charlie Finley and let his achievements speak for him. Years later, when Blue recalled the memory to me, he still seemed hurt. He said Finley quoted his statistics back to him … 24-8 record … 1.82 ERA … 24 complete games … eight shutouts … and none of it mattered.

“He says this, almost to my face: ‘I don’t have to pay you nothing.’ And that’s like a dagger, man, in the heart,” Blue said.

He could never understand why his work wasn’t good enough. Those wounds never healed, not even 50 years later. That period in his life seemed to change Blue. He wasn’t such an innocent anymore. He got into drugs and was swept up in the league’s cocaine dragnet of the 1980s. He went to federal prison and spent the remaining years of his career trying to clean up his reputation and believing once again that if only he worked hard enough, he would get what he was worth.

“You fight like hell to reestablish your name in a credible way because when you’re late for a game, [people say,] ‘Oh, he must be on the pipe,’ ” Blue told me. “You can’t be late for s---. If you’re 10 minutes early, you’re still late.

“It’s the baggage,” he said. “The baggage will always be with this.”

And it followed him throughout his life. Blue never made it to the Hall of Fame, partially because of the drugs that interrupted his career. He was so honest when he shared that disappointment with me. The people who loved him most were heartbroken, too. Last summer, his longtime friend Michelle Lewis called me for advice in finding ways that she could get Blue back on the ballot. Her cause was an urgent one because she knew he didn’t have long.

Lewis is the founder of Oakland’s Northern Light School, which aims to provide underserved students with a private school education. Back in 2008, Blue came to the school as a speaker as part of his baseball ambassador gig, but then he came back two weeks later on his own — and he kept coming back. He served hot lunches, tutored in social studies classes, mentored any lefties who wanted to pitch and helped raise money for the school by going around, drinking beer and kissing babies during his namesake celebrity golf tournament. When Blue needed a place to stay a few years back, Lewis and her daughter, Caitlin Alegre, took him in as a roommate.

“He was for real,” Lewis said. “He was a people person, and he went out of his way to be there for others.”

When Blue died, Lewis was nearly 3,000 miles away. Northern Light’s annual eighth-grade trip to D.C. was on the schedule. Blue usually accompanied the students on the trip, as he did a year ago. This time, however, Lewis had to go without him.

Lewis spent Sunday wandering around the National Museum of African American History and Culture in a daze but once again determined. She’s trying to find some way to get one of Blue’s artifacts into the museum. To her, and the people who loved him, he’s more than just some guy who threw a baseball. He’s a man who deserved more than what he got.

