Whitman repeats at Montgomery County gymnastics championships

As the results for the team competition at the Montgomery County gymnastics championships were announced Tuesday night, the Whitman Vikings sat in a circle on the gym floor, squeezing one another’s hands tightly. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Vikings won the competition last year at Walter Johnson and proudly display the banner on the wall of their gymnasium. With the championship being held at Whitman this year, the Vikings not only wanted to repeat — they wanted to do it beneath last year’s banner.

And that’s what they did. The undefeated Vikings came out on top again with a team score of 179.375, leading to screams and hugs at the Bethesda school.

“What we have been emphasizing all season long is the team, the team, the team, and they were here for each other all night long, so I was beyond thrilled,” Coach Wendy Mihm said. “This belongs to them.”

Walter Johnson came in second at 172.8, followed by Bethesda-Chevy Chase at 171.4.

Maryland does not have sanctioned state championships for gymnastics because Montgomery County Public Schools are the only institutions in the state to offer the sport. The seven schools with teams — which also include Sherwood, Blair, Blake and Springbrook — compete in two divisions throughout the year, with the season culminating in the county championships.

“Today’s the big day,” Mihm said. “It’s all about this night, and we’ve been preparing for it all season.”

Each of the seven schools automatically qualifies for the county championships, but just the top six finishers in each event — floor, vault, beam and uneven bars — are recognized, as well as those competing in the individual all-around.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s Avery Moffitt topped the podium in the all-around with a score of 37.525, followed by Blair’s Rachael Young and Whitman’s Peyton Brundige. Moffitt, a freshman, also placed first on the uneven bars with a 9.9 and the beam with a 9.825.

Young, a senior, has been a force for Blair all season, leading the team to the Division II regular season title and posting top scores in the floor (9.7) and the vault (9.5).

