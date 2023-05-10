Bo Jackson set for medical procedure after 10 months of having the hiccups

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bo Jackson said Wednesday that he is set to undergo a procedure aimed at ridding him of the hiccups, which he said he’s had for approximately 10 months. In an interview with the “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio show that also featured new Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze, Jackson was asked about the statue recently unveiled at the school for fellow Auburn great Frank Thomas.

Jackson explained that he “wasn’t there because of dealing with hiccups.”

“I’ve had the hiccups since last July,” said the 60-year-old Alabama native, “and I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it.

“I’ve been busy sitting at the hospital, sitting with the doctors poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I’ve got these hiccups. That’s the only reason I wasn’t there.”

Asked if there had been any progress in solving his issue, Jackson exclaimed, “Hell no. I have done everything — scare me, drink water upside down, smell the a-- of a porcupine — it doesn’t work!”

.@AuburnFootball legend @BoJackson joined @MacandCube from the @RegionsTrad and shared one VERY bizarre remedy that he tried to cure his hiccups... pic.twitter.com/Kyap7eJDDV — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) May 10, 2023

A hiccup is an involuntary spasm of the diaphragm that causes a sudden closing of the glottis, a part of the larynx containing the vocal cords. That closing creates the “hic” sound.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the longest attack of hiccups lasted for a whopping 68 years. Charles Osborne, an Iowa resident who suffered through that calamity, said, via Smithsonian Magazine, it began in 1922 while he was “hanging a 350-pound hog for butchering.” Osborne’s hiccups reportedly stopped in 1990 for unknown reasons. He died the following year at the age of 97.

During his interview, Jackson could be heard at times quickly inhaling air in a manner that could be consistent with hiccups.

The 1985 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn, Jackson’s astonishing prowess in both football and baseball resulted in him becoming the only professional athlete to earn all-star status at the highest levels of both sports. He played for the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Raiders until a severe hip injury in a January 1991 playoff game quickly led to a premature end to his playing days.

Despite the fact that Jackson played parts of just four NFL seasons and eight MLB seasons, his name consistently surfaces in discussions of the greatest athletes of all time.

