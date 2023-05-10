Court voids Suns’ new deal to leave cable for broadcast TV and streaming

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A bankruptcy court ruled Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns cannot move forward with a radical new TV deal announced earlier this month that would have taken the teams’ games off local cable and moved them to broadcast TV and streaming. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The court ruled that the Suns had not properly unwound their contract with Diamond Sports Group, the cable network that owns the rights to the teams’ games. Diamond filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year and owns the rights to 42 Major League Baseball, NHL and NBA teams.

The Suns’ deal would be landscape-changing for those three leagues. For the last three decades just about every MLB, MBA and NHL team has sold its local TV rights to what are known as regional sports networks. With those networks in crisis as a growing number of Americans drop cable in recent years, the Suns, along with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, announced the boldest strategy yet to counter those trends. They signed the deal with Gray Television, owner of hundreds of broadcast TV stations around the country, and Kiswe, a start-up streaming platform.

After the Suns announced the new deals, Diamond filed suit to block them. Judge Christopher Lopez ruled that the deals violated the terms of Diamond’s bankruptcy filing that placed a stay on all of its contracts while its finances are sorted out. Diamond has argued in court papers that the Suns also did not honor a right of first refusal to assess the Suns’ new deal and have an opportunity to match it. The Mercury’s deal with Gray and Kiswe is unaffected by the litigation.

The judge hearing the case ordered the two parties to continue negotiating, though he did not rule on what exactly the contract requires.

In a statement, Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein said: “The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are excited to continue giving our fans everything they want for the best possible experience and making our games accessible to everyone. We are committed to working collaboratively on a fair resolution that will be in the best interest of our fans, our community, and our players.”

