Georgia football declines White House invitation, citing schedule conflict

The Georgia Bulldogs will not be celebrating their second consecutive College Football Playoff national championship with a visit to the White House, declining an invitation because of what the school said is a scheduling conflict. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” the Georgia athletic association said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

Because of pandemic restrictions, the Bulldogs did not visit the White House after winning the national title after the 2021 season, either. Although the school did not offer any specifics about the scheduling conflict, players won’t return to campus until next month for summer workouts.

The White House, according to Sports Illustrated, is targeting June 12 for a “College Athlete Day” honoring athletes across multiple sports. On May 26, NCAA women’s and men’s basketball champions Louisiana State and Connecticut are scheduled to visit.

The D.C. trip by the LSU women’s team was in doubt after the Tigers’ victory over Iowa when first lady Jill Biden suggested inviting both teams to the White House. Angel Reese, the Final Four’s most outstanding player, criticized the unusual idea of the losing team visiting, and the White House walked back the suggestion. Reese has said she will join the team when it visits.

