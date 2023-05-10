Matt Araiza ‘beyond thankful’ evidence in alleged rape case is public

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza said he is “beyond thankful” that evidence has been made public explaining why prosecutors declined to press charges against him following an allegation of the gang rape of a minor during his redshirt junior season at San Diego State University in 2021. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Prosecutors decided in December that Araiza would not be criminally charged in the case, but he faces civil litigation. The Bills released Araiza, their sixth-round draft pick last year, on Aug. 27, two days after the lawsuit was filed against him.

“I am aware that the facts of this case have been made public,” Araiza said in a statement issued to multiple outlets Tuesday night through his agent. “I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth. I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth.

“I can only hope that now people will assess me on the facts and not what was falsely claimed in both the civil suit and in the press.”

A recent report that a witness testified that Araiza was not present at an October 2021 party when the incident allegedly occurred shed light on the prosecutors’ decision not to charge him. Nor was he visible in videos recovered after the incident, which allegedly involved a 17-year-old. It was determined that Araiza left the off-campus party about an hour before the time of the reported rape, according to the witness and video time stamps.

Araiza, known as the “punt god” for his booming kicks, won the Ray Guy award as the nation’s best punter in 2021. He remains a free agent after his release by the Bills and is eligible to sign with any team, although that could depend on the results of any lawsuit. He will not face punishment under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which does not apply to alleged behavior by a player that may have occurred before he was drafted.

His situation is similar in some ways to that of Jalen Carter, the Philadelphia Eagles’ ninth overall pick in last month’s draft. Carter faces possible civil liability for his involvement in a January car crash in which a Georgia teammate and a recruiting staffer for the Bulldogs were killed. Carter entered no-contest pleas to charges of racing and reckless driving and was sentenced in March to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service and must complete a state-approved defensive driving course. He faces no league punishment.

