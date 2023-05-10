Mystics have capable players and not enough roster spots

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Emily Engstler caught the ball on the block Wednesday and went to work, flashing the most impressive sequence she’s had during a pair of exhibition games with the Washington Mystics. She gave a quick shoulder shimmy toward the paint before spinning baseline to fake a fadeaway, completing the layup with a step-through as the defender bit on the pump fake.

Mystics teammates jumped off the bench as that was the kind of move that made Engstler the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. The moment drew thoughts of what could be with some time, but time is short.

The Mystics defeated the Atlanta Dream, 88-76, to finish their second and last preseason game. Elena Delle Donne scored a game-high 17 points and the team now has nine days until the season opener against the New York Liberty.

General manager Mike Thibault will have some difficult decisions to make as the roster cutdown date approaches on May 18. Teams can carry 12 players, but many, including the Mystics, will keep just 11 players to better navigate the salary cap. There’s not a lot of space available to make the team, so a game like Engstler’s can go a long way, especially after coming to camp late after surprisingly being released by the Indiana Fever after a single season.

The 6-foot-1 forward said she thinks about the future “often” when she’s back at the hotel, talking to friends and family.

“In my opinion, it’s not the best habit,” said Engstler, who scored 11 off the bench Wednesday. “Because you should really live in the moment, especially when you’re in this career and you need to just play day by day. But it’s a very human thing and I do it often.

“But when I’m in the gym and when I’m with this team, I’m living in this moment and I try to make sure of that because it’s not fair to them for me to be overthinking and all that. And it’s not fair to myself because it’s giving me a lesser chance than I think I would have if I were just sitting here thinking about what happens at the end of this week.”

The Mystics have six players with guaranteed contracts — Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Sykes, Myisha Hines-Allen, Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. That leaves five spots to be filled by next week. The 2022 No. 3 overall pick Shakira Austin is on her rookie deal and isn’t going anywhere. Three-time all-star and two-time champion Kristi Toliver signed a one-year deal to return to Washington in free agency and is considered a lock to be on the opening-day roster.

The three remaining spots must be culled from the other seven players in training camp after Evina Westbrook and Alisia Jenkins were released last week. This is where things get tricky for Thibault and his staff. Amanda Zahui B. was the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 and signed a one-year deal in free agency. The 29-year-old center started both exhibition games and it would be a shock if she was left off the roster.

One of the more unclear decisions will center on forward Tianna Hawkins. The 10th-year veteran has played seven seasons with the Mystics over two stints and there’s a level of trust and familiarity built over the years. Hawkins, however, has struggled the last two seasons and averaged 4.9 points in both 2021 and 2022. Her field goal percentage was a career-low 38.6 percent last season, surpassing her previous career low of 39.7 percent in 2021. Hawkins has played well in the exhibition games with a team-high 14 points in the 72-69 loss to Minnesota and a game-high 10 rebounds against Atlanta.

The overall makeup of the roster will also be considered. The Mystics mainly are a mix of guards and bigs. Versatility is a strength of that group, but that still leaves no true wings among the nine expected to make the team.

“With maybe a couple exceptions, it’s kind of bigs and guards and sometimes our bigs play like guards,” Coach Eric Thibault said. “If you look at our roster, I don’t know who you’d say [are] the point guards. … I don’t care who’s the five, they can just figure out how to play off of each other and read each other.

“I think we're conscious of the fact that we still have at least a week until we do have to make cuts. So [the] game is not the end of that evaluation.”

Thibault has repeatedly praised Jazmine Jones (6-foot), who may be the closest thing to a true wing on the training-camp roster. She’s athletic, energetic and is another versatile player that can play three different positions. Jones spent time with the Mystics late in 2022 and signed a training-camp contract in January. She started the first exhibition game, which Thibault said she earned in practice.

“I’m just in a good place mentally, physically, I feel great,” Jones said. “Learning … being aggressive every chance I get. I’m just trying to find my way every single day. Tomorrow’s an off day, but I’m coming in here to shoot. Coming in to shoot like this [could] probably be my last time shooting because you never know.”

Li Meng is another 6-footer who could be a wing, though the Chinese national team star has had her growing pains in her first WNBA training camp.

Making the Mystics roster is a challenge considering they’ve got the third-best odds to win the championship, according to VegasInsider.com. Elena Tsineke was the No. 20 overall pick out of South Florida and has shown quickness, tenacity and the knack to score, but the team has five guards already. Former Maryland Terrapin Stephanie Jones has played 23 WNBA games as a 6-2 power forward, but it will be difficult to find room on the roster.

Engstler and that aspiring group have a week and a half to make final impressions and fight for two, maybe three slots. Everyone knows the stakes, and that it won’t be easy.

“This is a team that has a lot of pieces already, really good ones,” Engstler said. “So you kind of just want to go in and be able to seep into the seams and be that little room they have left so that you can stick and help them out in those aspects. And I think that I was able to do that decently tonight.”

