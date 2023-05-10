CJ Abrams’s growing pains in the field continue as Nationals fall to Giants

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — To open Tuesday’s game against Washington Nationals’ left-hander Patrick Corbin, Austin Slater hit a routine groundball to CJ Abrams. Abrams fielded the ball and shuffled his feet but threw short of Dominic Smith at first base, who tried to scoop the one-hopper but was unable to corral it.

Corbin then allowed a single to Thairo Estrada and a two-run double to Mitch Haniger following the error, and suddenly the Nationals were trailing by a pair of runs. They eventually fell to the San Francisco Giants, 4-1, at Oracle Park.

“I think I need to use my legs a little more,” Abrams said. “The wind was going against me. Probably should’ve used my legs a little more to get it across.”

Abrams’s improvement on defense has been a point of emphasis since he was acquired from the Padres in the Juan Soto trade deadline deal in August. He has shown flashes of his athleticism, such as when he caught a diving line drive in the first inning Tuesday or when he nearly robbed Joey Bart of a hit with a leap in the eighth before the ball bounced off his glove. But he has also been inconsistent.

In the second inning, Abrams made another low throw on a grounder hit by Brett Wisely. The play was initially ruled an error, though it was changed to a hit because it grazed off second base, creating a tricky hop.

“You just have to forget about it,” Abrams said about the early mistakes. “I want every ball hit to me so I have to show that.”

The Nationals hoped that better defense behind Corbin would lead to better results. But Abrams didn’t make things any easier for the veteran starter.

Corbin surrendered a solo homer in the fourth inning to Giants shortstop Casey Schmitt, who was making his major league debut. The following inning, Corbin was hit in the forearm by a line drive from Haniger. The ball deflected off his forearm and then grazed his cheek. Corbin remained in the game after a mound visit from head athletic trainer Paul Lessard and Manager Dave Martinez.

“I think the wrist got it a little more,” said Corbin, whose left wrist was wrapped postgame. “It’s good that we got an extra day coming up so I think that’ll help. But I think I’ll be all right.”

He finished the fifth, then ended his outing by stranding a pair of base runners in the sixth. Corbin allowed eight hits and three runs — two earned — over six innings while striking out three.

The Nationals’ offense didn’t provide him much run support, though it wasn’t because of a lack of opportunity. Washington finished 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. In the second inning, the Nationals had runners on second and third with no outs. Abrams, Jake Alu and Lane Thomas all struck out swinging.

The team’s lone run came in the sixth when Smith delivered an RBI single to drive in Joey Meneses. Smith had three hits, but the rest of the lineup struggled to produce in high-leverage situations. Later that inning, Abrams grounded out to second and Alu — making his major league debut — struck out with batters on second and third. In the eighth, Abrams hit a soft grounder to first base with runners on first and second to end the threat.

Abrams went 0 for 4 at the plate with a pair of three-pitch strikeouts and left a team-high seven runners on base. Alu left another five. Giants starter Logan Webb struck out seven over seven strong innings.

“We had traffic all day, just couldn’t get that big hit,” Martinez said. “Some moments we put the ball in play but (Webb) got tough. When guys got on base, he threw some really good change-ups. Mixed in his two-seamer. But he got tough with guys on base.”

Chad Kuhl update

Chad Kuhl threw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday afternoon at Oracle Park and tossed about 60 pitches. Kuhl was placed on the injured list May 1 with right foot metatarsalgia. Martinez said ideally he wants him to get to five innings with breaks in between before the team determines the next step. Martinez said Jake Irvin will make another start.

Once Kuhl is ready to return, Martinez will have to make a decision on whether to place Kuhl back in the rotation or keep Irvin, who replaced him, in his spot. Kuhl, 30, had a 9.41 ERA in five starts before landing on the IL. Irvin, 26, showed promise in his first two starts.

“We talked about this already today, him [Irvin] going six plus innings,” Martinez said before the game. “I know he only threw 92 pitches but that’s the most he’s done in a while. So we’ll keep an eye on him. If he gets another start up here, we’ll really have to keep on eye on his bullpen and see if anything changes. But he’s done well since he’s been here.”

