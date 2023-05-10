Spirit turns to its depth in a Challenge Cup win over Orlando

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In deploying a trio of unheralded rookies up front, handing a 15-year-old midfielder her first professional start and dropping four U.S. national team regulars from the lineup, Washington Spirit Coach Mark Parsons rolled the dice on his depth for Wednesday’s NWSL Challenge Cup clash with the Orlando Pride at Audi Field.

Sure enough, the Spirit looked like a talented but discordant blend of starters, reserves and prospects for stretches. But a 10-minute barrage of highlight-reel strikes — courtesy of Lena Silano, Sam Staab and Marissa Sheva — put the Spirit in front, Ashley Sanchez added a late insurance goal and Washington recorded a 4-2 win.

“Every little thing that we’re trying to do to push players and prepare the team is to help for occasions like tonight,” Parsons said. “Once we got rolling and got confident, things looked good.”

The Spirit improved to 1-1-0 in the Challenge Cup, a secondary competition that runs concurrent with the NWSL regular season and culminates with a September title game.

Tori Hansen and Ally Watt scored for Orlando, which dropped to 0-1-1 in the Cup’s six-game group stage.

With Washington sitting third in the 12-team NWSL at 3-0-3 and preparing to face Angel City on Saturday in Los Angeles, Parsons prioritized rest and rotation while making seven changes to the lineup that topped the visiting San Diego Wave over the weekend. The four holdovers didn’t include any of the Spirit’s U.S. national team regulars, as Ashley Hatch and Sanchez came off the bench and Andi Sullivan and Trinity Rodman got the night off.

“Our goal was to continue the momentum from Saturday into this game with a very different lineup,” Sheva said. “I think we did that.”

Among the prospects given a chance: 15-year-old Chloe Ricketts, who made her first professional start after logging five appearances as a substitute. The Spirit front line, meanwhile, was composed of 2023 draft picks Nicole Douglas (No. 26), Silano (No. 34) and Civana Kuhlmann (No. 37).

Orlando Coach Seb Hines took a bolder approach to prioritizing the regular season: The Pride swapped out all 11 players who started a home win over Racing Louisville on Saturday and left Brazilian stars Marta and Adriana off the game-day squad.

Yet it was Orlando that seized control early. Amid a goalmouth scramble after a corner kick, Hansen flicked in a back-heel strike to give the Pride a 10th-minute lead.

Washington pulled level in the 33rd. A blocked shot ricocheted to Silano at the top of the box, and the Long Beach State product drove a low effort that skidded through traffic and found the side netting for her first professional goal.

Five minutes later, Staab put the Spirit in front. Lining up a free kick from the right flank, the center back struck a left-footed bid that swerved past lunging Orlando goalkeeper Kaylie Collins and nestled inside the far post. It was Staab’s fifth goal in five years as a professional but her first off directly off a set piece.

“This one felt good,” Staab said. “Any goal feels good, especially as a defender.”

And Sheva got in on the action in the 42nd. A loose ball fell into her path, and Sheva didn’t think twice before launching a one-time rocket from 35 yards that glanced in off the crossbar.

Orlando pulled one back four minutes after halftime, when Summer Yates slipped Watt behind the back line and the striker beat Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury. But Hatch and Sanchez entered to help the Spirit secure the three points, and Sanchez capped the evening with an empty-net strike from distance after Collins was caught out of goal.

“We really know who we are, and we really believe in who we are,” Parsons said. “It’s a big step that we still play the same way after Saturday with a lot of new players.”

