Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — More than 40 people stood vigil outside the visitor’s locker room at Chase Center, waiting to see whether the news was going to be merely bad or catastrophic. Anthony Davis suffered an unspecified head injury during the Golden State Warriors’ 121-106 Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, an excruciating development that has the potential to swing this second-round series.

The Lakers star was doubled over in pain after taking a shot to the face from Warriors center Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter, a blow that forced Davis from the game with 7:34 remaining in regulation. After receiving medical attention on the Lakers’ bench, Davis exited the court and was transported to the team’s locker room with a wheelchair because he was struggling to maintain his balance, according to two witnesses. Davis never returned, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Security staffers, a swarm of reporters, three television camera crews, a medic and two of LeBron James’s longtime business associates — Rich Paul (who is Davis’s agent) and Maverick Carter — all gathered in a tunnel area waiting for Davis to emerge from the Lakers’ locker room. After his teammates had showered, dressed and conducted their interviews, Davis, who wasn’t wearing a mask or any other protective gear, walked steadily to the team bus under his own power.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis (head injury) walks out of Chase Center after Game 5 loss to Warriors pic.twitter.com/hJH9r027zW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 11, 2023

The Lakers didn’t immediately announce whether Davis had passed a concussion test or whether he would be available for Friday’s Game 6 in Los Angeles. James and Davis typically sit side-by-side for a televised postgame news conference, but this time Davis wasn’t present and he didn’t say anything as he departed the arena.

Advertisement

“Everyone saw [Davis] took a shot to the head,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “He seems to be doing really good already. That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”

Davis has enjoyed a stellar postseason to date, averaging 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while helping lead the Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and to a 3-2 series lead over the defending champions in the Western Conference semifinals.

This postseason, the eight-time all-star has ranked first leaguewide in both rebounds and blocks per game while captaining the league’s top-ranked defense. The Lakers are plus-59 with Davis on the court and minus-18 with him on the bench during the playoffs.

Davis suffered his head injury when Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell drove to the hoop and finished an up-and-under layup past Looney with just under eight minutes remaining in regulation. As Looney spun around to face the rim, Davis closed in toward the hoop in pursuit of an offensive rebound. Looney’s left arm hit the right side of Davis’s face, and Davis immediately clutched his head and bent over at the waist. Davis wasn’t able to get back down the court to play defense as the Warriors scored on the other end; Shortly thereafter, video footage showed an apparently disoriented Davis talking to medical personnel on the Lakers’ bench.

Advertisement

“I didn’t see the shot,” said James, who posted a team-high 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. “I just saw the aftermath. But the medical team said he’s doing better. That’s what matters the most.”

Recent history makes clear Davis’s central importance to the Lakers’ hopes of advancing to the Western Conference finals and continuing their championship chase. A healthy Davis played brilliantly during Los Angeles’s run to the 2020 title in the Bubble, but then he suffered a groin injury that sidelined him for the latter stages of a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in 2021. Last year, Davis appeared in just 40 games due to a string of injuries and the Lakers missed the playoffs.

Los Angeles would have been lottery-bound again this season if Davis hadn’t been able to return in late January from a foot injury that cost him more than a month. With Davis on the court this season, the Lakers went 31-25, equivalent to a 45-win pace. Without him, they went 12-14, dropping to a 38-win pace.

Advertisement

“[Davis] is huge to what we do,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said. “I believe he’ll play [in Game 6]. If that’s not the case, we’re still a group of NBA basketball players that have played games without him this year. You never want to play a game, a big game, without a guy like that.”

The 30-year-old Davis has been the strategic centerpiece of this series from its opening game, as his scoring ability and defensive presence have led Golden State to utilize three different starting lineups. First, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr elected to bench Looney for Game 2 in favor of JaMychal Green, a shooting forward, in hopes of removing Davis from the paint on defense more often. Still not satisfied, Kerr then went even smaller by swapping out Green in favor of guard Gary Payton II for Games 4 and 5.

Those tweaks helped the Warriors rebound from a blowout loss in Game 3, but Davis has continued to have a huge impact on the series. He’s scored with ease when guarded by Looney, he’s won his matchup against Draymond Green more often than not and he got two late stops against Stephen Curry in Game 4. Importantly, Davis’s consistent scoring — with the exception of a Game 2 dud — has enabled James to pace himself within games and across the series as a whole.

Advertisement

“He’s a great defensive player,” Curry said. “He’s smart, he’s got size and he can move his feet. They have a certain system that tries to funnel everything to the paint where he’s usually standing and disrupting a lot. After Game 1, you just had to feel it for 48 minutes just to understand it was totally different than the Sacramento [first-round] series. They didn’t have anybody with that type of presence.”

The Warriors were in command for much of Game 5, and they probably would have coasted to victory even if Davis hadn’t been injured. Curry finished with a game-high 27 points and eight assists, but it was Golden State’s scoring balance that helped it avoid elimination. All five Warriors starters finished in double figures, and Draymond Green posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in his highest-scoring game of the series.

If Davis is unable to play or if his effectiveness is limited in Game 6, Ham will have his hands full trying to fill in what would be a massive hole on both ends. The most likely approach would be to shift James into a small-ball center role and give more minutes to forwards Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, given Los Angeles’s tight rotation throughout this series. Backup center Mo Bamba is sidelined with an ankle injury, and the Lakers have been reluctant to use backup forward Wenyen Gabriel against the Warriors. Tristan Thompson, a veteran center who remained unsigned throughout the regular season, has only played in garbage time during the playoffs.

Advertisement

The Lakers can take comfort in their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they are 5-0 in the postseason with a 17.8-point margin of victory. If that perfect streak is snapped, they will head back to Chase Center for a Game 7 on Sunday.

“[The Lakers] are not going to give it to us,” Draymond Green said. “They’re going to come out and play aggressive. They have great leaders over there, incredible winners. Their coach is a champion. [James] is a champion. [Davis] is a champion. They’re not going to just fold, but it’s going to be on us to go in there and take it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article