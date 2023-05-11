Brett Favre to withdraw defamation lawsuit filed against Pat McAfee

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brett Favre confirmed Thursday that he was withdrawing a defamation lawsuit he filed against sports media personality Pat McAfee in February. The lawsuit was related to comments McAfee made about Favre’s connection to allegations of widespread misuse of federal funds in Mississippi meant to assist underserved families. Favre has taken similar legal action against Shannon Sharpe, another sports media personality and former NFL player, and Shad White, Mississippi’s state auditor.

The Hall of Fame quarterback shared a brief comment shortly after McAfee began his YouTube show by delivering a statement about the case.

“As I confirmed in my court papers and I repeat here,” McAfee said, “my statements expressed in comedic style were based solely on public information and allegations. As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi.

Advertisement

“I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid,” McAfee continued, “Brett is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than about lawsuits, so I’m glad we have all of this behind us.”

Minutes later, Favre wrote in a Twitter post: “I’m happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We’d both much rather talk about football.”

Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/wmZfVKcNji — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2023

As far as is publicly known, the lawsuits against Sharpe and White are still pending. Attorneys for Sharpe filed a motion earlier this month for a U.S. District Court judge to dismiss the case as “incurably defective,” in part because of what they described as his protections under Mississippi law and the First Amendment.

Advertisement

Both Sharpe, a Hall of Fame former tight end who co-hosts a program on Fox Sports 1, and McAfee have sharply criticized Favre on their respective platforms. In Favre’s lawsuits, Sharpe was cited as having told viewers that the former Green Bay Packers star was “a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low” and that he “stole money from people that really needed that money.” McAfee’s cited comments include an assertion that Favre was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”

A Mississippi judge ruled last month that Favre will remain as a defendant in a lawsuit, brought by the state’s Department of Human Services, that seeks to claw back funds originally earmarked for low-income residents. Some of the millions of dollars from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program was alleged to have helped construct a volleyball arena at Favre’s alma mater, Southern Mississippi, where his daughter had been on the team.

Attorneys for Favre had argued in court earlier in April that the state was responsible for any misallocation of funds and was scapegoating their famous client “solely to attract publicity for improper political purposes.” Favre has denied any wrongdoing.

GiftOutline Gift Article