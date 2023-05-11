Celtics shake off Jayson Tatum’s struggles, rally to force Game 7

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Jayson Tatum stared down Joel Embiid, dribbled between his legs, stepped back and drained a three-pointer right over the NBA MVP. Tatum then turned around and stared down a stunned, silent crowd, strutting with so much bounce in his step that he could have been floating. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Boston Celtics were one loss from an early trip to the offseason and they spent much of Thursday’s Game 6 waiting for Tatum to find his game. Midway through the fourth quarter, the four-time all-star was having one of the worst performances of his postseason career.

Then Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla called a timeout with about five minutes remaining to calm his team. He had a simple message for Tatum: “I love you.”

That was all Tatum needed to hear. He scored 12 points, connecting on four three-pointers, in the final 4:14, flipping a two-point deficit into a 95-86 victory that forced a Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden. After going scoreless in the first half and missing his first 11 shots, Tatum finished with 19 points on 5-for-21 shooting.

“That … was frustrating,” Tatum said of his early struggles. “You want to win so bad, you want to play so well. You want it so bad. But you try to stay present, you try to stay in the moment. My teammates [kept] telling me the next one is going in. That was helpful and just believing that the next one is going in. It’s kind of simple as that. All it took was one, to get that off my back.”

And Mazzulla’s expression of affection as things grew tight?

“He’s told me that before,” Tatum said. “Me and Joe, we talk. There’s moments throughout the season. I know there were a lot of questions and doubts. I’ve told him a couple of times, I’ve got your back.”

Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers called a timeout after Tatum’s last three-pointer and reserves Grant Williams and Blake Griffin ran up to chest-bump him. He had saved their season.

The 76ers were unable to take advantage of Tatum’s early struggles, and were unable to finish after rallying back from a 16-point hole to take the lead in the second half. Embiid and Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 26 points apiece and James Harden added 13 points (on 16 shots) but also committed five turnovers. The franchise remains one win from its first trip to the conference finals since Allen Iverson was cupping his hand behind his ear during his MVP season in 2001.

Embiid’s hopes of advancing beyond the second round have been especially torturous. Tatum and the Celtics knocked out Embiid in five games the first time he got there in 2018, then he let out an ugly cry after losing to Kawhi Leonard in Game 7 the following season. In his first season with Rivers as coach, the 76ers had a Game 7 at home, but couldn’t overcome an overly passive Ben Simmons. Then last season, Jimmy Butler had the 76ers second-guessing letting him leave for Miami in free agency.

Rivers won his only championship with the Celtics in 2008, and made a return trip to Finals in 2010, but hadn’t advanced beyond the second round with either the Los Angeles Clippers or 76ers. He is 7-9 all-time in Game 7s.

The Celtics have been to the conference finals four times in the past six seasons, and they were viewed as title favorites entering this season. They have arguably the deepest roster remaining among Eastern Conference playoff teams and two all-NBA performers in Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But they also have a rookie coach in Mazzulla, who took over after the team dismissed Ime Udoka, and there have been some growing pains in this series. He apologized for not using a timeout near the end of overtime in Game 4, when the Celtics were unable to get off a final shot in time. His team was listless at home and got booed off the court in Game 5.

But before Game 6, Mazzulla decided to start center Robert Williams for the first time this postseason, a move that gave the Celtics more size and physicality to contend with Embiid. The move couldn’t be considered an act of desperation because it simply was a return to the same big lineup that reached the NBA Finals last season, but it did change the dynamic. And Williams produced — scoring 10 points and collecting nine rebounds in 28 minutes.

“It don’t got to be pretty,” Brown said. “Just got to get it done.”

This is hardly new territory for the Celtics, who overcame a 3-2 deficit in the second round last season to knock of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. But they refused to harp on what they had done. Last year was the past, they said.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, so was the Tatum who scored 46 on the road in Milwaukee. In this series, each missed shot appeared to whittle away with his confidence. He never appeared comfortable, no matter which 76ers player was matched up with him.

Tatum suffered through his third straight slow start Thursday. He connected on his first field goal on a driving scoop shot in the third period and he spent the rest of his time driving with the hope of drawing a foul. Four times, he turned it over. But his teammates shook off his early struggles and jumped on Philadelphia, building a 16-point lead behind the three-point shooting of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White.

Smart led the Celtics with 22 points, Brown had 17, and Brogdon had 16. White had nine, with all of them coming on three-pointers.

The 76ers have won more games in Boston than the Celtics have this series, but they will be smarting over letting Game 6 slip from their grasp. Embiid was pressing early, as if he could win it on the power of a thunderous dunk or fallaway jumper. But the 76ers kept hanging around with the high energy of Maxey and a suffocating defense.

Embiid finally found his footing in the second half, but the 76ers went away from him during Tatum’s late barrage, and the frustration showed on Embiid’s face as the home crowd, energized early with the hope of ousting a longtime rival, left in stunned silence.

“For 43 minutes, I had to hear them tell me how bad I was,” Tatum said. “It felt good to see them leaving,”

