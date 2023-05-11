Commanders’ 2023 schedule offers few favors from the NFL

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The good news is there will be a Washington-Dalles duel on Thanksgiving again this year. The bad news? The NFL did the Commanders no favors with the rest of their 2023 schedule, which could be their first under new ownership. Among the features: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight • A Week 14 bye, just as Washington had last season.

• Only one prime-time slot.

• Two Thursday games.

• Only one game over a 23-day span after Thanksgiving.

• And matchups with Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers and Cowboys to close the season.

The Commanders will open their season Sept. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals at FedEx Field, likely pitting Sam Howell against former Washington quarterback Colt McCoy. Cardinals starter Kyler Murray is recovering from a knee injury suffered in December and could miss the opener, according to reports.

The game is a rematch of sorts between Washington offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon. Bieniemy, who was previously the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, helped Kansas City to a Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles in February, when Gannon was Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator.

Based on opponents’ winning percentage in 2022, Washington boasts the eighth-most difficult schedule.

Under a scheduling formula that started in 2002, all teams play each other on a rotating cycle. This season, the Commanders will face all four teams in the NFC West as well as the AFC East.

The Commanders will also play two interconference games and one nonconference game based on their fourth-place divisional ranking last season. In Week 5, on Thursday Night Football, Washington will host Chicago, the NFC North’s fourth-place finisher last year. The game will be a rematch of last year’s Thursday night game at Soldier Field.

In Week 6, the Commanders will hit the road to take on Atlanta Falcons, which signed former Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke in free agency and added running back Bijan Robinson in the first round of the draft.

Washington’s other nonconference matchup will be a road game in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, who will heave Coach Sean Payton on the sideline. Washington is 7-8 all time against the Broncos, but only 2-6 in Denver. The last time Washington won in Denver, Marty Schottenheimer was the coach and Tony Banks the starting quarterback.

The schedule-makers loaded the middle of Washington’s slate with difficult stretches, including a Week 3 home game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, followed by a road meeting with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 and the Bears on a short week.

Washington will face the Giants at MetLife Stadium and host the Eagles in Weeks 7 and 8, then crisscross the country for back-to-back road games. In Week 9, the Commanders will head north to play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. In Week 10, they’ll fly west to face Geno Smith and the Seahawks in Seattle

Two more critical divisional games await the Commanders when they return — first a home game against the Giants, and then their Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas.

The game will be Washington’s 13th game on Thanksgiving and 11th against the Cowboys (Dallas has won seven). Their last meeting was in 2020, when Washington, playing in a partially filled AT&T Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic, crushed the Cowboys 41-16 to move into first place in the NFC East.

Washington’s final game before its bye is a Dec. 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a defense now led by coordinator Vic Fangio.

That game will be the only Commanders game in a span of 23 days, creating a potentially jarring end for players and coaches. After the lull, they’ll play the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in Week 15 and the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

The Commanders’ final two games have the potential to be their toughest. In Week 17, they host the 49ers, whose coach and play-caller (Kyle Shanahan) and myriad playmakers — running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle — give defenses fits.

Washington closes the season at FedEx Field against the Cowboys, a divisional game that could have significant playoff implications if the race is tight.

The Commanders could change ownership before or during the season. A group led by Josh Harris reached a tentative agreement to purchase the team from Daniel Snyder for $6.05 billion, but the timing of approval from the rest of ownership (at least 24 of the 32 team owners must approve) was called into question earlier this week after the league’s eight-owner finance committee met in New York.

Although there’s still hope of the sale going through, the concerns raised during the meeting about the tentative agreement could slow the momentum for ratification from the rest of ownership (24 of the NFL’s 32 team owners must vote in favor for approval).

