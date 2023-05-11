Mark Jackson apologizes for leaving Nikola Jokic off NBA MVP ballot

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the results of voting for this year’s NBA MVP award were announced earlier this month, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise that Nikola Jokic failed to win for the third year in a row. After all, MVP honoree Joel Embiid had a strong case in his own right and was among the front-runners for the award all season long.

What took many aback, though, was that Jokic was named on only 99 of the 100 ballots issued to the media members who vote for the award. That meant a voter apparently did not think the Denver Nuggets center, who submitted yet another stellar season, was worthy of even a top-five ranking in what most felt was a three-man race between Jokic, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Thursday, before the Nuggets played the Phoenix Suns with a chance for Denver to move on to the Western Conference finals, the voter in question was revealed: Mark Jackson.

The five-man ballot submitted by the ESPN broadcast analyst and former NBA player and coach was made public, along with those of every other voter, by the league. It showed that he placed Embiid first, followed by (in order): Antetokounmpo, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell.

Jackson, 58, subsequently said that in omitting Jokic, he made a “mistake.”

“You can tell, I put one center, two forwards and two guards, so I wasn’t even thinking,” he said on SiriusXM.

“I apologize to the Denver Nuggets, I apologize to Nikola Jokic, who is not only in the MVP discussion and deserved to be on my ballot, but he’s one of the greatest players in the history of this game,” Jackson continued.

“If you want to take away my vote or do whatever, you’re more than welcome,” he added. “I made a mistake.”

"I apologize to Nikola Jokić. I apologize to the Denver Nuggets"



🏀 @MarkJackson13 explains his mistake of leaving Nikola Jokić off his MVP ballot on NBA Radio@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | @nuggets pic.twitter.com/wO7KZJN2mo — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 11, 2023

Describing Jokic as “a top-10 center of all time,” Jackson said that were he to resubmit an MVP ballot, it would still have Embiid first and Antetokounmpo second but Jokic would slot into third place.

“Incredible year by him — he continues to make history,” he said of the Serbian center. “I own the mistake, and I apologize.”

Among those who had been critical before Thursday of the then-unknown MVP voter was TNT analyst and Hall of Fame player Charles Barkley. In his typically blunt style, Barkley referred to the voter as a “fool” and a “d--- idiot.”

“Joel deserved the MVP, and Joker and Giannis, they were 1-2-3, however you voted,” Barkley had said Monday on TNT’s NBA-focused studio show. “There’s one person — I don’t even know this fool’s name — didn’t even have Joker in the top five. People like that shouldn’t get a vote.”

Made an honest mistake with my MVP votes. My apologies to the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. He’s not only a legitimate MVP candidate who deserved my vote, but he is truly one of the all time greats!

Again my apologies — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) May 11, 2023

On Thursday, after Jackson’s apology, his comments still left some observers with a question about his methodology. His explanation suggested that he had gotten the rules for MVP voting — which don’t have positional requirements — confused it with the all-NBA teams, which require each team to have one center, two forwards and two guards.

However, in Jackson’s ballot for first-team all-NBA, he had four of his five MVP choices but placed Boston’s Jaylen Brown along with Gilgeous-Alexander in the guard spots. Mitchell, despite being included in Jackson’s top five for MVP voting, was not even on the analyst’s all-NBA second team but rather on the third team, behind not just Brown but Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

Because of the all-NBA voting rules, Jokic ended up on the second team after all the balloting was tabulated, despite finishing second in the MVP voting. Embiid was on the first team, along with Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander.

Mitchell joined Jokic on the second team, as did Brown, Curry and the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler.

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis earned the center spot for the all-NBA third team, which also featured forwards LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Julius Randle (New York Knicks), as well as guards Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and De’Aaron Fox (Kings).

Antetokounmpo finished third in the MVP voting, with Tatum fourth, Gilgeous-Alexander fifth and Mitchell sixth.

