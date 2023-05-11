2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee residents were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022.
Alexus Jackson-Milton, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.
Police have said the shootings stemmed from a long-standing dispute between two groups.
Two other men have pleaded guilty in connection with the shootings. One was sentenced to 30 years in prison.