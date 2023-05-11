These MLB teammates have a road trip ritual: Appreciating the view

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — The whole thing started in Denver, a few hours before first pitch at Coors Field. Chad Kuhl grabbed Hobie Harris, his Washington Nationals teammate. He didn’t so much ask him to come along. It was more like — well, they can explain. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Hey, rookie,” Kuhl recalls saying, “You’re coming with me.”

“He came up to my locker and said, ‘We’re going up to the top,’ ” Harris said. “I said, ‘All right.’ ”

Harris followed Kuhl as the 30-year-old starter continued his long-standing road trip ritual — a ballpark tour that is more behind-the-scenes than most. Whenever Kuhl is on the road, he tries to make a trek through the stadium he is visiting. He trudges up to the very top of the ballpark before the crowd streams through the gates, taking full advantage of the unrestricted access. He snaps a picture, capturing the moment and memory. He has made it his mission to get a shot of all 30 MLB parks. He’s almost there.

“It’s something that I don’t think many people do,” said Kuhl, who only has Yankee Stadium remaining. “It’s something I’ve thoroughly enjoyed, and I can go back and I have 29 pictures of the coolest stadiums on Earth.”

The ritual actually started in 2016, when Kuhl was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. But he has kept it up, continuing to make the road-trip pilgrimages to the cheap seats even if he has been to a stadium before. To some, the nosebleeds might seem like the worst seats in the house. For Kuhl, they provide the perfect perspective. Elements of a ballpark can change — such as the scoreboards at Coors Field and Citi Field — so his photos sometimes look different. This year, he has included Harris, a 29-year-old reliever who spent seven seasons in the minors before making Washington’s Opening Day roster, in the tradition.

“Even though he’s a year younger than me, I just want to be able to share with him my experiences,” Kuhl said. “I remember being a rookie and kind of not knowing my place or my role or where I should be.”

Harris said Kuhl, who is on the injured list with right foot metatarsalgia, has made his transition to the big leagues easier. He has been learning little things that players aren’t taught in the minors — what to wear on road trips, how to navigate unfamiliar cities and how to deal with the pressures of being a big leaguer. When Washington has been on the road this season, with the exception of when the Nationals were in Minnesota to face the Twins, they’ve made their way to the top of each stadium.

That includes Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. On Monday afternoon, about 4½ hours before first pitch, they popped out of the green clubhouse door, this time with reliever Thaddeus Ward in tow.

“We have a whole crew coming with us,” Harris said with a laugh.

“All right, let’s do it,” Kuhl said a few moments later.

The trio headed down a set of stairs across from the clubhouse, then made a left. They reached an intersection. An indoor batting cage was to the left. They stood in front of where the Giants store field equipment. But they hung a right toward steps that lead to the dugout. Then, as they walked down the first base line, they searched for a way to get into the stands.

“The best part is that you have to find your way up,” Kuhl said. “Sometimes you got to break the rules.”

The group jumped over a small railing down the first base line, then promptly ran into Erasmo Ramírez, who was working out alone, running the ballpark steps. They cut through the concourse and found themselves facing vacant Ghirardelli and Heineken booths before they turned around and saw stairs. Up two flights, and they were on the third level. They walked to a section that overlooked McCovey Cove.

“Are you afraid of heights?” Ward asked Kuhl, who moved away from the fence.

“Just when I’m looking down,” Kuhl replied.

Then they set off in search of the best view. They worked their way through the upper level and reached the top with a view directly behind home plate. Harris sat down in the back row. Ward joined him. They pulled out their phones to get the proper angles.

Kuhl marveled at how the stadium had changed. The three gazed at the boats in San Francisco Bay. Harris saw a cruise ship and made sure to send a picture to his wife: “We’ve got to get to one this offseason,” he said.

They stopped to take a picture and then were off again, winding down through the empty stadium. They worked their way down toward right field before finding themselves along the perimeter of the outfield overlooking McCovey Cove. As they neared center field, they waved at starting pitcher Trevor Williams, who was walking by near the bullpens. They took note of the quirks and charms of Oracle Park — green paint that has started to weather, a slide inside the Coca-Cola bottle that they all hoped to go down. Much to their chagrin, it was blocked off.

“It’s cool to see architecturally,” Harris said, “but also the small details about the stadium that make it really unique.”

Eventually, they made their way back, Harris trailing a few steps behind as he filmed a video to send to his wife. They hopped over the railing where they started the journey, pregame ritual complete.

“Just a kid from Delaware,” Kuhl said, “with a chance to see some really cool places.”

