Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL made its complete 2023 regular season official Thursday night. The matchups already had been known, based on last season’s results and teams’ spots in the standings. And many of the key games had been announced previously. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the league still manages to make its schedule announcement a bit of an event. Here’s a look at the can’t-miss games on the 2023 schedule.

Lions at Chiefs, Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m.: The defending champs host the NFL’s traditional Thursday night season opener. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes begins his seventh NFL season in pursuit of a third Super Bowl title and a third league MVP award. The league gives the Lions, after a 9-8 season that raised hopes they could be an ascending team, a rare-for-them non-Thanksgiving national platform.

Cardinals at Commanders, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.: The Commanders are at home to play what could possibly be their first game of the post-Daniel Snyder era. A group led by Josh Harris has reached a tentative $6.05 billion deal to purchase the team from Snyder, who has owned it since 1999.

Advertisement

Packers at Bears, Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m.: Jordan Love begins his first full season as the Packers’ starting quarterback, succeeding Aaron Rodgers. The Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets after determining that Love needed to play. They will begin to find out whether they were right.

Dolphins at Chargers, Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m.: It’s Year 4 in the NFL for quarterbacks Justin Herbert with the Chargers and Tua Tagovailoa with the Dolphins. Can either make his team a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

Bills at Jets, Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m.: The Jets begin their bid to return to NFL relevance in Rodgers’s debut as their quarterback in the season’s first Monday night game. They have not reached the playoffs since they made a second straight appearance in the AFC title game in the 2010 season with Rex Ryan as their coach and Mark Sanchez as their quarterback. Bills safety Damar Hamlin could play in his first NFL game since he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati. Hamlin was resuscitated on the field by emergency medical responders and made what some of his doctors later described as a remarkable recovery. He rejoined the Bills and has said that he intends to resume his football career.

Advertisement

Vikings at Eagles, Sept. 14, 8:15 p.m.: The NFL begins Year 2 of its streaming-only deal with Amazon’s Prime Video to carry the league’s package of Thursday night games. The NFL clearly is focused on trying to help Prime Video succeed, with team owners even considering a flexible-scheduling plan for Thursday night games that could take effect this season.

Chiefs at Jets, Oct. 1, 8:20 p.m.:. The first career meeting between Mahomes and Rodgers comes in an early-season Sunday night game. Mahomes missed a 2019 game against Rodgers and the Packers because of a dislocated kneecap. Rodgers was unavailable for the Packers’ game against Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2021 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cowboys at 49ers, Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m.: The Cowboys attempt to send a regular season message in a high-profile Sunday night game in Week 5 against the team that eliminated them from the past two NFC playoffs.

Advertisement

Patriots at Raiders, Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m.: Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo joins former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in facing Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It’s a rematch of the crazy game last season won by the Raiders on a lateral-gone-wrong by the Patriots.

Eagles at Jets, Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m.: The Jets, with Rodgers in the lineup, suddenly are a marquee team, making this matchup with the defending NFC champs intriguing.

Texans at Panthers, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.: Texans at Panthers? Really? It might not exactly be a Super Bowl preview. But it could be the Panthers’ Bryce Young vs. the Texans’ C.J. Stroud in a clash of the quarterbacks just chosen first and second overall in the NFL draft.

Dolphins-Chiefs, Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m.: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill faces his former team, but the matchup does not occur at Arrowhead Stadium. The two AFC contenders play the first of the NFL’s two games in Frankfurt as the league makes its return to Germany following a successful regular season debut there last season. The Colts and Patriots play there a week later. The NFL’s international schedule also includes three games in London in October: Falcons-Jaguars on Oct. 1, Jaguars-Bills on Oct. 8 and Ravens-Titans on Oct. 15.

Advertisement

Colts at Panthers, Nov. 5, 4:05 p.m.: Frank Reich, hired in January by the Panthers after he was fired last season by the Colts, coaches against his former team. It could be another matchup of prized rookie quarterbacks, with the Colts’ Anthony Richardson facing Young.

Jets at Bills, Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m.: If Rodgers and the Jets are going to be a factor in the AFC East, they will have to prove their mettle against the division’s current standard-bearer.

Eagles at Chiefs, Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m.: It’s the rematch of a thrilling, highly competitive Super Bowl.

Packers at Lions, Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m.: The Lions knocked the Packers from the NFC playoff chase in the final game of the 2022 regular season in what turned out to be Rodgers’s final game for Green Bay. Now the Lions attempt to overtake the post-Rodgers Packers in the NFC North. The two meet on Thanksgiving as part of a trio of division games, along with Commanders-Cowboys and 49ers-Seahawks.

Advertisement

Dolphins at Jets, Nov. 24, 3 p.m.: The NFL gives Prime Video a game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, in what is expected to become an annual staple of the schedule.

49ers at Eagles, Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m.: It’s a rematch of the NFC championship game. The 49ers presumably will have at least one healthy quarterback available to them this time.

Giants at Eagles, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m.: The two NFC East contenders square off to give the NFL an attractive matchup as part of a Christmas Day triple-header that begins with Raiders-Chiefs and concludes with Ravens-49ers.

Bengals at Chiefs, Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m.: It’s another chapter in what has become a very good and spirited rivalry. This meeting occurs on New Year’s Eve. The Bengals perhaps would be wise to keep the “Burrow-head” Stadium talk to a minimum this time.

Jets at Patriots, Week 18, TBD: The Jets finish their regular season. If things have gone well, it’s on to the playoffs. If not, perhaps there will be room to wonder whether this will be Rodgers’s final NFL game.

GiftOutline Gift Article