Ross Chastain’s aggressive style is working — and irking NASCAR rivals

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Cup Series stages its next event Sunday at Darlington Raceway, all eyes will be on Ross Chastain. Once the race concludes, it will just be a question of whether another driver puts his hands on NASCAR’s contact-prone rising star. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After arriving relatively late to the Series’ top ranks, Chastain has made his mark. Through 12 races this season, the 30-year-old, eighth-generation watermelon farmer sits atop the series standings — and appears to be Public Enemy No. 1 for many of his colleagues.

Last week, Noah Gragson became the latest fellow driver to make it clear he had lost patience with Chastain’s aggressive tendencies on the track. After Gragson was sent into the wall for the second time in three races, he got physical with Chastain once the event at Kansas Speedway was over.

Chastain got the best of their encounter by landing a punch to Gragson’s face before security staffers intervened, but Gragson came away feeling he’d sent a strong message from more than just himself.

Advertisement

“Nobody else has the [guts] to at least confront him, at least just grab him and do something, [so] he’s just going to keep doing it,” Gragson told reporters. “Nobody confronts the guy, he just keeps doing it, and I’m sick and tired of it.”

Following the melee, onlooker and Cup Series star Chase Elliott could be heard saying, “Somebody’s got to do it.”

The week before, during the first stage of a race at Dover Motor Speedway, Chastain had plowed into the back of a lapped car driven by Brennan Poole. That sent Poole’s No. 15 Ford across a turn, up the track and into the path of Kyle Larson, whose fast-running car was knocked out of the race long enough to eliminate the 2021 Cup Series champion from contention.

While Larson was heard during the race telling his team that Chastain was a “[expletive] idiot,” Poole had even stronger stuff to offer afterward.

Advertisement

“It felt like I just got ran over for no reason, 80 laps into the race,” said Poole, whose day ended at that point. “Doesn’t make any sense to me, but I guess that’s something he’s been known to do here recently.

“Probably needs to get his butt whipped.”

For his part, Chastain expressed contrition. “First, I want to say so sorry to Brennan Poole and everybody at Rick Ware Racing,” he said. “I owe them a big apology and a bit more.”

In contrast to his pugnacious response to Gragson, Chastain’s comments about Poole were more in line with the remorseful approach he has taken in the past following on-track mishaps.

After he smacked into both Elliott and Denny Hamlin during a June 2022 race, Chastain said: “It’s one thing to do it once, but I just kept driving into guys. I can’t believe that I did it repeatedly, and … I’ve tried so hard to be better. Words are not going to fix it. An apology is not going to fix it. Just terrible.”

Advertisement

Hamlin and Elliott retaliated during the race by sideswiping Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet, but after contact from Chastain wrecked Hamlin’s car a month later — with Chastain acknowledging on his team radio it was “my fault” — Hamlin told reporters: “It’s all in whatever level I’m willing to take. … You guys know I’ve reached my peak.”

The following March, the three-time Daytona 500 winner exacted a measure of revenge when he wrecked Chastain’s car at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin was subsequently fined by NASCAR and docked standings points for admitting he had intentionally made contact with Chastain.

“I got no respect from him, so I chose not to give him any,” Hamlin said on his podcast in April.

Current and former Cup Series drivers, including Corey LaJoie and Jeff Burton, have suggested that if Chastain continues to increase his list of enemies, he could also decrease his chances of winning a season title. Other acts of retaliation already inflicted upon Chastain have included lapped drivers not letting him pass.

Advertisement

NBC Sports analyst and longtime former driver Kyle Petty said it was unlikely, though, that Chastain would face a possibly dangerous escalation of retribution.

In addition to the fact that team owners would demand that their drivers be more focused on winning than settling scores, Petty said in a recent telephone interview that it is “not in most guys’ DNA” to behave in a particularly vindictive manner on the track.

As far as Chastain’s own internal makeup, Petty compared it favorably with that of Cup Series titans such as Dale Earnhardt Sr., Cale Yarborough and even his own father, the legendary Richard Petty.

“They’re only here for one reason,” Petty said, “and that’s to win races.”

“All the great drivers have that selfish, single-minded, focused mentality. He’s in that vein,” Petty said of Chastain. “Their job is to kick your butt six ways from Sunday.”

Chastain has yet to win a race this season, but his steady performance has featured six top-10 finishes and five in the top five, including second place at Dover and fifth at Kansas. Coming in 35th at Kansas was two-time series champion Kyle Busch, who crashed out 162 laps into the 267-lap event but not before ensuring a certain upstart felt his presence.

Advertisement

“He races like a f----g a-----e,” Busch said of Chastain on his team radio, “and so I doored him twice down the backstretch like, ‘This is your warning, boy.’”

Kyle Busch takes a moment to discuss his thoughts on Ross Chastain's style of racing. https://t.co/GuVrxxFFof pic.twitter.com/RPgfKUBcFd — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

To Petty, though, Chastain has little for which he needs to apologize. Furthermore, much of the griping about him can be chalked up to Chastain’s status as “the new guy on the block.”

Chastain’s history with NASCAR goes back more than a decade. The Florida native first competed in the Truck Series in 2011, but even after starting to race in the Cup Series in 2017, he didn’t enjoy much top-level success until 2021. Then, after signing with the new Trackhouse Racing team, Chastain broke out last year with 15 top-five finishes, two wins and a second-place finish in the Cup Series standings. Along the way, Chastain authored arguably the most memorable moment of the season with a video game-inspired, wall-hugging move that was later dubbed the “Hail Melon” and that got him into the playoffs — in the process edging out Hamlin for a berth in the four-driver tournament.

Advertisement

Petty pointed to the earlier unhappiness of Hamlin and of fellow driver Matt Kenseth with Joey Logano, who several years ago was the one “taking wins away from those guys,” as an example of the “cyclical” nature of what Chastain is now facing. Drawing on his firsthand knowledge of NASCAR history, Petty said resentment from top drivers was also similar to what Earnhardt and, before him, Darrell Waltrip experienced when they “came into an established hierarchy and started winning races.”

“Whether you like it or not, he’s here,” the 62-year-old said of Chastain. “He’s got his seat at the table. Now you’ve got to knock him off. They’ve got to contend with him week in and week out, and they just don’t want to.”

GiftOutline Gift Article