For D.C. Defenders coach, XFL title would mean more than a Super Bowl

The D.C. Defenders have come a long way — from training camp fights to finalizing the roster to plowing through the XFL with a 10-1 record to an opportunity to cap their year with a championship. Saturday night brings the culmination of a season for players and coaches whose ultimate goal is to leave the league and continue ascending the pro football ladder. But depending on whom you ask, a victory in San Antonio’s Alamodome against the Arlington Renegades (5-6) would represent different sentiments to the Defenders.

The Defenders’ Reggie Barlow, the league’s coach of the year, said winning an XFL championship would be the biggest achievement of his career because he helped build the team from scratch.

“This, to be on a pro level and to have an opportunity to win it, it would be better than me having a chance to win the Super Bowl [with the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers],” Barlow said. “… It would be the best thing to happen outside of my kids [being born].”

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who played for two colleges, had seven stints with five NFL teams and has played in the past two iterations of the XFL as well as the 2022 USFL reboot, said winning an XFL title would be the zenith of a young but winding football life.

“Winning the XFL championship would mean the world to me. I’ve been to championships before in high school — state championships — and lost every single one,” said Ta’amu, the XFL’s offensive player of the year. “… This means the world to me just because [I’m] a small kid from Hawaii getting this opportunity to bring a trophy home, not just only to D.C. but through everywhere I’ve been at. My journey’s been long. A lot of people grinded and supported me throughout this long journey.”

Running back Abram Smith, the XFL’s leading rusher, said a championship would be a gift to those who appreciated him — and those who underestimated him.

“It’s another way to stack an accolade and prove everybody who ever doubted us as the D.C. Defenders and me as a player wrong,” Smith said. “And then of course to prove everybody who believed in me right. As much as it is for me, it’s more for the people who had my back.”

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has coached football for more than three decades, guiding defenses in two Super Bowls and winning one. Working in the XFL brings him perspective that allows him to view a title through the lenses of others.

“It will be very, very nice at this level to [win a championship], but it’s more important to me that these players get to be champions and this head coach gets to be a champion,” Williams said.

To get to that point, the Defenders will have to beat the Renegades for a second time. In their first meeting, D.C. held on for a 28-26 overtime victory April 16 at Audi Field, but Arlington didn’t go down without a fight. The Renegades held the normally run-heavy Defenders to 50 rushing yards; Arlington quarterback Luis Perez threw for 335 yards and helped his team put up 17 fourth-quarter points.

Barlow knows that when it comes to this opponent and this opportunity, his players and staff are well aware of the task at hand.

“Everybody knows they were strategically picked to be here for this moment, for these moments,” Barlow said. “We talk about finishing. ... That’s the thing that separates championship teams, separates great leaders. They have to finish, and they have to finish the right way. Our guys understand that. We will continue to preach and teach that. Our coaches do a hell of a job of Paul Revere-ing the message.”

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the XFL championship game will be the last time this group of players and coaches will be together. After a champion is crowned, some players will pursue their NFL dreams. Some may stay and play in the XFL again in 2024. Some may venture to the USFL to continue playing football this spring. And some may leave the sport altogether.

Ta’amu and Smith said they have received interest from NFL teams but will wait until after the championship game to focus on their next steps.

“You hate to lose them, but you’re glad that you were able to help them with this platform, to help them be able to go and show their stuff,” Barlow said. “We’re pulling for all of our guys that should get opportunities to get signed on with an NFL team.”

Williams echoed that sentiment, saying his main goal is to see those he’s working with reach the next level.

“These young men, these coaches, we’ll be family for life,” he said.

