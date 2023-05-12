The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL teams went big with schedule-release videos. Here are the best ones.

May 12, 2023 at 7:41 a.m. EDT
The AI-generated voice of Lions Coach Dan Campbell was just part of the fun. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
If you think all the hullabaloo over the NFL draft is overblown, considering it’s essentially a multiday recitation of names staged more than four months before the season begins, then you must really roll your eyes at the league’s promotion of its schedule reveal.

That said, the NFL’s annual schedule-release day has come to feature something actually worthy of excitement: the increasingly inventive, ambitious and amusing videos teams create to announce the dates of their regular season matchups.

On Thursday, the league most certainly did not disappoint. Here are the best schedule-release videos.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers went back to the anime well, and the result had plenty of visual appeal — but an even higher entertainment factor from the considerable shade thrown at their rivals. An honorable mention goes to the Cleveland Browns, who shared a simpler version of more or less the same concept.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Their actual schedule took an eight-minute-long back seat to a depiction of the team as a scripted TV show. New Orleans had a very similar idea, but sorry, Saints, Jacksonville’s video was much better.

Tennessee Titans

Bonus points here for sharing not one but two entertaining videos, including a cameo-strewn jaunt through a dive-y juke joint and a person-on-the-street reaction piece involving guesses at opponents’ logos.

Detroit Lions

Coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes — or, actually, artificial intelligence impersonations of their voices — crack wise while playing “Madden,” with similarly artificial cameos and a bunch of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it visual jokes along the way.

Washington Commanders

Major Tuddy and Co. also went with AI and gave the Lions a solid run for their money. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in a distant third in the AI-themed category.

Chicago Bears

This one is much more entertaining if you’re familiar with the TV series, “The Bear,” but it’s a lively, well-shot watch nonetheless.

Denver Broncos

Denver took a shortcut by farming out much of its humor to “The Office,” but it did bring in actual cast member Angela Kinsey to complement the comedic stylings of Peyton Manning.

New York Giants

A smart concept here, with players working their way through escape rooms and collecting puzzle pieces along the way that lead them to the prize.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight end Zach Gentry stars in a sendup of old-time instructional films, in this case a decidedly meta look at how to make a schedule release video.

Dallas Cowboys

A fun, if overly lengthy, imagining of Dallas players auditioning in front of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan for roles on his hit show (with a few too many close-ups of Jerry Jones). Honorable mention to the Indianapolis Colts, whose video ran almost 10 minutes (!) but had fun with defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart guessing upcoming opponents based on food items they were served.

There were several other well-done videos, but there are only so many hours in a day, right? The good news is we all have more than enough time to watch every team’s effort, given that we still have months to go before the NFL season actually kicks off.

Oh, wait, that’s not really good news at all. Hey, Chargers, care to entertain us with a few more videos?

