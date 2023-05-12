NFL teams went big with schedule-release videos. Here are the best ones.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you think all the hullabaloo over the NFL draft is overblown, considering it’s essentially a multiday recitation of names staged more than four months before the season begins, then you must really roll your eyes at the league’s promotion of its schedule reveal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That said, the NFL’s annual schedule-release day has come to feature something actually worthy of excitement: the increasingly inventive, ambitious and amusing videos teams create to announce the dates of their regular season matchups.

On Thursday, the league most certainly did not disappoint. Here are the best schedule-release videos.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers went back to the anime well, and the result had plenty of visual appeal — but an even higher entertainment factor from the considerable shade thrown at their rivals. An honorable mention goes to the Cleveland Browns, who shared a simpler version of more or less the same concept.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars

Their actual schedule took an eight-minute-long back seat to a depiction of the team as a scripted TV show. New Orleans had a very similar idea, but sorry, Saints, Jacksonville’s video was much better.

Tennessee Titans

Bonus points here for sharing not one but two entertaining videos, including a cameo-strewn jaunt through a dive-y juke joint and a person-on-the-street reaction piece involving guesses at opponents’ logos.

All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀



Powered by @Shift4



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Detroit Lions

Coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes — or, actually, artificial intelligence impersonations of their voices — crack wise while playing “Madden,” with similarly artificial cameos and a bunch of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it visual jokes along the way.

Washington Commanders

Major Tuddy and Co. also went with AI and gave the Lions a solid run for their money. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in a distant third in the AI-themed category.

Chicago Bears

This one is much more entertaining if you’re familiar with the TV series, “The Bear,” but it’s a lively, well-shot watch nonetheless.

Denver Broncos

Denver took a shortcut by farming out much of its humor to “The Office,” but it did bring in actual cast member Angela Kinsey to complement the comedic stylings of Peyton Manning.

✨ Let the party planning commence ✨



Conference room, five minutes.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023

New York Giants

A smart concept here, with players working their way through escape rooms and collecting puzzle pieces along the way that lead them to the prize.

ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR — New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight end Zach Gentry stars in a sendup of old-time instructional films, in this case a decidedly meta look at how to make a schedule release video.

A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.



📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

Dallas Cowboys

A fun, if overly lengthy, imagining of Dallas players auditioning in front of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan for roles on his hit show (with a few too many close-ups of Jerry Jones). Honorable mention to the Indianapolis Colts, whose video ran almost 10 minutes (!) but had fun with defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart guessing upcoming opponents based on food items they were served.

There were several other well-done videos, but there are only so many hours in a day, right? The good news is we all have more than enough time to watch every team’s effort, given that we still have months to go before the NFL season actually kicks off.

Oh, wait, that’s not really good news at all. Hey, Chargers, care to entertain us with a few more videos?

