Georgetown, fueled by transfers, surges into NCAA lacrosse tournament

Several days after a third straight loss to begin the season, members of the Georgetown men’s lacrosse team convened for an impassioned meeting to discuss the troubling direction the season had taken. Some of the more stirring remarks came from graduate transfers who joined the Hoyas for one final push to win a national championship. Attackman Tucker Dordevic was one. So too was defenseman Will Bowen. When the gathering ended, there was a renewed spirit for the mission ahead.

“We sat down the Monday or Tuesday after we lost to Notre Dame [to fall to 0-3], and we kind of just said, ‘Hey, what do we want to do here? What’s the trajectory of this team?’ ” Dordevic said after practice Wednesday. “From that moment on we kind of flipped the switch.”

Georgetown (12-3) has not lost since, reeling off a school-record 12 wins in a row, including a fifth consecutive Big East tournament championship last weekend, to earn the No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Hoyas play Yale (9-5) Saturday night at Cooper Field in the first round.

During the winning streak Georgetown has climbed to the top or near it nationally in several statistical categories, underscoring its commitment to execution as well as determination. The Hoyas are first in extra-man offense (63 percent), second in groundballs (39.1) and fourth in clearing percentage (.915).

Groundball superiority generates the most satisfaction among players and coaches not only because it highlights the rugged disposition required to enter the middle of a scrum to gain possession but also produces additional opportunities for one of the more efficient offenses in the country.

“I think the groundball aspect is something we stress,” said Georgetown Coach Kevin Warne, who’s in his 11th season. “We work on it every day in practice. That’s going to be part of our identity, and again, groundballs equal possessions or ends possession for other teams, so if you’re doing a good job with that, chances are the ball’s in your stick and not your opponent’s.”

The Hoyas also are eighth in scoring offense (14.6) and 10th in shot percentage (.334) on the heels of a convincing run through the Big East tournament in Milwaukee. They defeated Denver in the title game, 14-5, after waylaying Providence, 19-8, two days earlier in the semifinals.

Midfielder Nicky Solomon led Georgetown in the final with six goals, and Dordevic added four goals. Midfielder Jacob Kelly had a game-high three assists and is part of a trio along with Solomon and Bowen that arrived at the Hilltop as graduate transfers following decorated careers at North Carolina.

Georgetown’s pipeline from Chapel Hill, N.C., stems in part from volunteer assistant Jack Rowlett, who was a two-time all-American for the Tar Heels. He oversees the Hoyas’ faceoff unit and has helped transform James Reilly into the most accomplished faceoff specialist in program history.

Reilly is among more than a half dozen graduate students who play extensively. Also in that group is goalie Danny Hincks. Hincks played four years at Dartmouth, but per Ivy League policy was not permitted a fifth year of eligibility (made available to NCAA athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic) at the school.

Dordevic is a transfer as well, having played four years for heated rival Syracuse. The Big East Attack Player of the Year and Tewaaraton Award finalist leads Georgetown in goals (57) and points (70). Attackman Brian Minicus, who played previously at Colgate, is second in points (27 goals, 20 assists) and completes the Hoyas’ group of highly productive graduate transfers.

“It’s hard,” said Bowen, selected Big East Defensive Player of the Year. “It’s a whole bunch of new faces on offense, a new goaltender, and all guys who are playing at the same time. It’s crazy. You don’t realize how different each culture is amongst Division I lacrosse programs, but people just do things different ways. There’s no right, and there’s no wrong.”

The most important task for Warne in the early stages of the season was to forge chemistry within the locker room given how many players were making their first appearance this season in a Georgetown uniform. He sought input from the elder statesmen for assistance.

Despite the new surroundings, players such as Dordevic and Kelly, whose younger brother Daniel is a starting attackman for fourth-seeded Maryland, embraced leadership roles from the outset after having served as captains at their respective former schools.

“I’m a huge Jets fan, so it’s like bringing Aaron Rodgers in,” Warne said. “They’re really talented, but what do they do for you? What do they bring to the table? What kind of role are we asking them? How can they play with player A when they’re so used to playing somewhere else, or whatever it may be?

“You have to work through the mistakes. You have to work through the bad times, and then you’ve got to find the consistency, and I think we’ve done a really good job of figuring out which guy fits which role that hopefully will help us have success.”

