Georgetown Prep, an emerging dynasty, wins fourth straight IAC baseball title

Throughout Friday’s 6-0 title-clinching victory over St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in Game 2 of the Interstate Athletic Conference championship series, it appeared Georgetown Prep was operating on two independent planes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On plane No. 1, the Little Hoyas (25-7) roared with intensity, rekindling a fire they lit in early March and celebrating after each of the team’s three towering home runs and all seven of junior right-hander Aiden Dubetsky’s strikeouts. But on plane No. 2, tucked quietly between the festivities, the team found composure.

That poise delivered the Little Hoyas their fourth straight IAC title as they won on the Saints’ field in Alexandria.

“There’s a drive that you have here at Prep,” said senior first baseman Antonio Perrotta, who finished 3 for 4 with a two-run home run. “This is something we’ve wanted all year. Today, we achieved it.”

The Little Hoyas left the genesis of their calm up to interpretation. Maybe, they said, it was a byproduct of the titles that came before, with a practice regimen they have refined since the seniors were freshmen. Or, senior outfielder Tommy Roldan said, perhaps it came from the sheer talent on the roster.

“They’re calling out our lineup, I’m like, ‘George Mason, Duke, U-Va., U-Va., George Mason, App State,’ ” Roldan said, pointing to his teammates’ college commitments. “If I was pitching against us, I’d be like, ‘Gosh, I don’t get a break.’ ”

On Friday, his teammates delivered accordingly. Perrotta’s third-inning homer, which cleared the fence in right field by 10 feet and extended the lead to 3-0, was outdone from the nine-spot just an inning later, when junior catcher Sam Weinstein clubbed a solo shot approximately 30 feet farther than his teammate’s barrel. Junior outfielder Jaxson Wood, the team’s seventh hitter, stretched the advantage to 5-0 on another solo home run in the fifth.

Still, even with their big swings, the Little Hoyas have consistently credited their pitching staff as the engine of their emerging dynasty.

And because Dubetsky had pitched in nearly every big game this spring — and won them all — it came as no surprise when the coaching staff tabbed its ace as the Game 2 starter following an 11-1 victory in Game 1 on Wednesday. On Friday, he allowed just three hits to the Saints (15-11), commanding the bottom of the zone for a complete-game shutout.

“When I see him on the mound, I know it’s either going to be one run or none,” Roldan said. “If we put up two runs, I’m like, ‘Game over.’ ”

His final pitch produced a game-ending double play, lowering his ERA to 0.67 and sending his teammates dogpiling above him on the mound.

The Little Hoyas roared before settling on and shouting out a nickname: “Aiden All-Metsky.”

