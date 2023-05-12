Georgetown Prep lacrosse caps perfect IAC season with a championship

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgetown Prep senior attackman Nathan Kabiri sprinted around the back of the goal before he was cut off by a Landon defender. It appeared as if the Princeton commit was trapped, surrendering a scoring chance. Instead, Kabiri wrapped his stick around the defender, firing a no-look rocket past the Landon goalkeeper.

It was one of the three goals the senior all-American attacker scored as he helped the Little Hoyas clinch the Interstate Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse championship with a 14-9 victory over Landon on Friday in Bethesda.

The Little Hoyas — unbeaten within the rugged IAC with an average margin of victory of more than nine goals — finished the season with 13 consecutive wins.

In the final, Kabiri’s speed fueled a breakneck pace in the first period as Prep opened up a 4-1 lead. The Little Hoyas’ transition attack produced three goals within the first four minutes, including a tally by senior Colin Burns, another Princeton commit.

The two five-star prospects excelled throughout the season and played a significant role in their biggest game of the season. Combining for six goals, Kabiri and Burns controlled the offensive zone all evening.

“I feel like we’re always on the same page. … We’re always pushing each other,” Burns said.

Landon (12-7) slowed the pace in the second period and crawled back into the game. Junior Davis Owen’s goal made it 4-3 with just over 10 minutes left in the first half, but Prep took control and dictated the pace again.

The Little Hoyas (15-2) scored the next four goals, including two by junior attackman Owen Horning, and led 9-4 at the break.

When the Bears turned it over or a shot went awry, the Little Hoyas pushed the pace. The constant transition play was coupled with a controlled and balanced attack as Prep rarely turned the ball over.

“I think we’re at our best when the ball is doing the work and we get it popping a little bit,” Prep Coach Scott Urick said.

“We want to make sure we’re playing fast but we’re not playing reckless,” Kabiri said.

Prep had seven scorers, and four players scored multiple goals. Landon devoted more resources to slowing Kabiri in the second half, which led to him assisting Burns for the first goal of the second half.

Meanwhile, the Little Hoyas’ defense clamped down on Landon, forcing side-to-side movement by the Bears. Senior goalie Jack Kask also had a strong effort in net as Prep held Landon at bay.

“Going into [my] senior year we just wanted to dominate,” Burns said.

