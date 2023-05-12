Josh Harris has signed, exclusive deal with Daniel Snyder for Commanders

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The group led by Josh Harris has completed a signed agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder. The agreement gives Harris and his investors an exclusivity window to attempt to have the $6.05 billion deal approved by the NFL finance committee and ratified by the league’s team owners. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two sides jointly announced they have “entered into a purchase and sale agreement.” A person familiar with the deal confirmed that the agreement is signed and exclusive.

The Harris group’s deal with Snyder previously had been unsigned and nonexclusive, potentially leaving the process open to other bidders. That tentative deal still had been sent to the NFL for an informal review, a departure from the league’s normal approval process.

After reviewing the deal Wednesday during a meeting at the NFL’s offices in New York, members of the eight-owner finance committee raised issues that could keep the sale from being put to a ratification vote at the May 22-23 owners’ meeting in Minneapolis, according to three people familiar with the league’s inner workings and the owners’ views.

Harris’s group apparently would have to pay “breakup fee” if the deal is not finalized.

Because of the agreement, other bidders are barred from the process for a specified period. At least one other bidder, Canadian commercial real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos, had remained active in the process after Harris and Snyder reached the unsigned, nonexclusive deal that was submitted to the NFL.

Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, said in a televised interview with CNBC last month that he submitted a $5.6 billion bid for the Commanders but would not raise his offer. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, used a New York investment firm, Allen & Company, to evaluate a potential bid on the Commanders, two people with knowledge of that relationship have said. But a person familiar with the process said last month that Bezos did not plan to submit a bid.

Harris, a private equity and sports investor, owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. He co-founded Apollo Global Management and has an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Harris’s group includes Potomac, Md., billionaire businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales and NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Rales is the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation. Other investors who have been identified more recently include Eric Schmidt, the former chief executive officer of Google; Alejandro Santo Domingo, the billionaire heir to a family beer fortune; and Mitchell Morgan, the founder and CEO of Pennsylvania-based Morgan Properties.

The execution of such an exclusivity arrangement is relatively common in significant business transactions and typically is offered by the buyer, industry analysts said. Such a step has not been as commonplace in NFL franchise sales, however. An exclusive negotiating arrangement is not necessary, analysts said, in transactions such as David Tepper’s purchase of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 or Rob Walton’s purchase of the Denver Broncos last year, because sellers likely focused on their bids in what amounted to de facto exclusivity.

Forbes estimated the value of the Commanders at $5.6 billion last year. The record sale price for an NFL franchise is the $4.65 billion that Walton’s group paid last year to buy the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust.

The members of the finance committee discussed the Commanders deal when they met for about 2½ hours Wednesday afternoon as part of two days of regularly scheduled committee meetings at the NFL’s offices in Manhattan. Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, the committee’s chairman, declined to comment as he left the league offices.

“Everyone wants it to get done,” one person familiar with the deliberations said Wednesday. “I’m not saying it can’t get done. I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”

According to that person, questions were raised during the committee’s meeting about some financial aspects of the deal. That person said the deal is complex and includes an unusually large number of limited partners. Another person said the finance committee emerged from the meeting with less clarity and certainty about the deal than it had beforehand. The finance committee generally vets any proposed sale and makes a recommendation to the owners, who usually follow the committee’s recommendation.

If no ratification vote is taken this month, the NFL could schedule a special meeting for the owners to take an approval vote over the summer. The owners’ next scheduled meeting would not be until October. Before Wednesday’s meeting, there had been cautious optimism that the sale could move forward in the coming weeks, possibly with the owners taking a vote at the Minneapolis meeting to approve the deal on a conditional basis.

Some connected to the process remained confident after Wednesday’s finance committee meeting that the deal eventually would go through, while conceding that the timing of approval by the league and the owners had become more uncertain. The major obstacles to completion of the deal, in their view, remained the NFL’s dealings with Snyder, not with Harris.

Under NFL ownership rules, the lead investor must have at least a 30 percent equity stake in the purchase. No ownership group can exceed 25 people, including the lead investor. The group cannot borrow more than $1.1 billion to purchase the team. No private equity firms, public corporations or sovereign wealth funds can own any shares.

It is not known to what extent the Harris group might indemnify Snyder against legal liability and costs as part of the sale agreement. Since late February, multiple people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings have said that Snyder was seeking such indemnification from a buyer or from the league and other owners. The Commanders said in February that such depictions were inaccurate.

The NFL currently is conducting its second investigation of Snyder and the Commanders; this one is being led by attorney Mary Jo White. Snyder has declined to be interviewed by White for the investigation, three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings said in March. White was expected to make at least one more attempt before completing her investigation, according to one of those people.

The Post reported in February that Snyder was seeking for the NFL to keep confidential the findings of White’s investigation. ESPN reported Friday that Snyder and his attorneys are lobbying the NFL to limit the release of White’s report. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that the league will release White’s findings publicly, even if Snyder sells the team.

