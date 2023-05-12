Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Phoenix Suns changed owners and swung the biggest trade of the season, yet still made no progress in the postseason. Kevin Durant left the Brooklyn Nets’ dysfunction and upgraded his co-star from Kyrie Irving to Devin Booker, yet still couldn’t advance past the second round. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Denver Nuggets dismantled the Suns, 125-100, in Game 6 on Thursday, eliminating Phoenix from the conference semifinals with a forceful blowout that recalled the season-ending thrashing delivered by Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks last year. For the Suns and Durant, who commenced their much-hyped union three months ago, the devastating loss to the Nuggets ruined their honeymoon period faster than a nasty case of food poisoning.

“It’s an emotional, tough loss,” Suns Coach Monty Williams said. “It’s hard for me to even see past today. we’ll reevaluate as we go forward. This is two years in a row we lost elimination games like this, and it’s just a bad feeling.”

Though painful enough to prompt an identity crisis, this messy ending could become a blessing in disguise, as it provided indisputable proof that Phoenix’s old ways won’t work anymore. Chris Paul lasted just seven playoff games before suffering a groin injury, and center Deandre Ayton was a question mark every time he stepped on the court, an unacceptable reality for a former No. 1 pick earning more than $30 million this season. Phoenix’s 2021 Finals appearance and 64-win campaign in 2021-22 were glorious achievements that must be left in the past.

As the Suns attempt to pick up the pieces and plot a new course under owner Mat Ishbia, a mortgage industry executive who agreed to purchase the franchise from the disgraced Robert Sarver in December, they have plenty to consider. The bench needs an overhaul. Ayton, long the subject of trade speculation, will be right back in the rumor mill. And the 38-year-old Paul is no longer a foundational piece with the Durant and Booker partnership blossoming.

Yet Phoenix’s planning efforts should start with a reappraisal of Durant, who averaged 29 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during the playoffs. The 13-time all-star opened the 2022-23 season in MVP form, then suffered a knee injury and an ankle injury that limited him to just eight games over the final three months of the regular season.

When Durant’s Nets were swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics last year, it was reasonable to argue that Jayson Tatum had outplayed Durant in the series but that Durant was still a superior player. That’s not the case this time around, as 28-year-old Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pulverized the Suns by averaging 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game, leaving the 34-year-old Durant in his wake.

“Jokic is going to go down as one of the all-time great centers to touch a basketball,” Durant said. “It’s definitely frustrating, disappointing and embarrassing to lose. But losses happen. It’s about getting up, keep pushing and figuring out ways to get better.”

Durant logged huge minutes and had his share of moments in the postseason, but his shooting efficiency was well off his usual high standard and he rarely took over games like he had in Brooklyn, often choosing to defer to the 26-year-old Booker.

The resulting body of work was better than Durant’s forgettable 2022 first-round exit but not nearly as good as his sensational 2021 playoff showing. Indeed, Jokic, Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler have all driven wins to a greater degree than Durant during the opening two rounds.

“If I provide context, it would just be looked at as an excuse,” Durant said, when asked about Phoenix’s challenging circumstances following his midseason trade. “We’ve just got to be better next year.”

Slipping a tier in the superstar rankings should hardly be a source of shame for Durant, who remains one of the most productive mid-30s players in NBA history despite suffering a torn Achilles in 2019. After all, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is living a similar story at age 38, having offloaded more responsibilities to Davis and his remade supporting cast.

But if the Suns thought Durant’s arrival would grant them automatic entry into title contention, they must think again. While Durant’s versatility makes him a seamless fit with almost any collection of supporting talent, his teams have lost to opponents with greater shared experience in each of the last three postseasons: the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, the 2022 Celtics and now the Nuggets.

That’s no coincidence, and Durant noted that Denver’s “great continuity” established under longtime coach Michael Malone represented a “good advantage” in its matchup against Phoenix’s slapped-together and injury-ravaged rotation.

The Nuggets have patiently constructed a balanced roster around three of their draft picks — Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. — just as the Celtics have built around three former lottery picks in Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. That path isn’t available to the Suns, who lack promising young prospects and traded years worth of draft capital to acquire Durant.

To cobble together a group capable of making a deeper run, then, the Suns should consider following the Lakers’ model. By trading Paul and Ayton along with their few remaining draft assets, the Suns could replenish their wing depth, recalibrate their offense to maximize space for Durant and Booker and reinvent themselves in a faster-paced, higher-octane mold. With more two-way contributors and a full regular season to jell, perhaps the Suns will be more cohesive and resilient once next year’s playoffs roll around.

This will be a tricky needle for Ishbia to thread: Patience alone won’t be good enough, but a radical overhaul of the front office, coaching staff and roster could leave the Suns with too many pieces to put back together. Even so, Phoenix must seek a middle ground by rebalancing its salary commitments and adding enough proven complementary pieces so that Durant and Booker have a chance to author a less bleak ending next year.

“Obviously, you always want to make tweaks, regardless,” Durant said. “Whoever wins the championship, I’m sure they’re going to add to their team, too. … I’m sure we’ll make adjustments.”

