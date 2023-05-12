Mage will continue quest for the Triple Crown at the Preakness

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Derby winner Mage will run in the Preakness Stakes on May 20, his handlers announced Friday. “We’re very excited. He’s had a magnificent week of training” at Churchill Downs in Louisville, co-owner Ramiro Restrepo said. Trainer Gustavo Delgado “is really pleased and over the moon with how he’s come back. He’s shown all the positive signs, so it’s on to Baltimore and crab cakes, here we go.”

Mage is looking to become the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018, and he’ll also be the first thoroughbred with an unquestioned Kentucky Derby victory to have a shot at the Triple Crown since Justify.

The horse that crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security, was disqualified shortly after the race for swerving into the path of other horses, and Country House was declared the winner. Neither ran in the Preakness.

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic shuffled the order of the Triple Crown races, with the Belmont Stakes first followed by the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. That year’s Kentucky Derby winner, Authentic, did not race in the Belmont Stakes and finished second at the Preakness.

The next year, Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby but failed a postrace drug test and was disqualified. Mandaloun was declared the winner but skipped the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

In 2022, surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike skipped the Preakness, as planned by his handlers before the Run for the Roses, to focus on the Belmont Stakes, where he finished sixth.

At 15-1 odds, Mage caught Two Phil’s in the stretch at the Kentucky Derby and won by a neck in a race marred by horse deaths at Churchill Downs and five scratches during the run-up to the race. Among those removed from the race was morning-line favorite Forte, who was scratched the morning of the race after veterinarians raised concerns about a bruised right foot.

On Thursday, the New York State Gaming Commission ruled that Forte had been disqualified after winning the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5 at Saratoga because of a failed drug test. Trainer Todd Pletcher was suspended for 10 days and fined $1,000, and Forte will not run in the Preakness because he still will be on the Kentucky vets’ list of injured horses.

Advertisement

Mage has made only four career starts, all this year, so he’s been lightly raced compared with other Triple Crown contestants. He became the first horse since Justify to win the Kentucky Derby without having raced as a 2-year-old and only the second since Apollo in 1882.

Restrepo said Thursday that Delgado’s experience with short turnarounds between races was key to the ownership team’s decision-making.

“He’s won two [Venezuelan] Triple Crowns with similar time frames, so as far as being prepared and being able to know all the things that Mage needs to check off the list to be able to participate his best for the Preakness, we have that in play and we’re quite comfortable with it,” Restrepo said.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage galloping this morning at Churchill Downs. pic.twitter.com/5ENmX3g0Xl — Kevin Kerstein (@HorseRacingKK) May 11, 2023

Trainer Steve Asmussen on Thursday said that Disarm, the fourth-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, is likely to make the trip to Baltimore for the Preakness. Confidence Game, who finished 10th at Churchill Downs, also will run in the Preakness if his workouts go well this weekend, trainer Keith Desormeaux said Thursday. No other Kentucky Derby contestants are expected to make the trip to Pimlico.

GiftOutline Gift Article