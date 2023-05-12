Nationals suffer loss to Mets, but it was a professional loss at that

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A list of things the Washington Nationals did Friday night, in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets, that it would have been harder to imagine them doing in 2022: In the first inning, MacKenzie Gore, the Nationals’ second-year starter, loaded the bases with back-to-back walks before escaping the self-made jam, making his 37 pitches — not a crooked number for the Mets — the most frustrating part of the frame.

In the bottom of the first, Luis García took a walk — something he did just 11 times last year — and scored on Joey Meneses’s RBI single to right-center, a hit off a fastball from Tylor Megill despite pitchers rightfully throwing Meneses sliders about 33 percent of the time, the sixth-highest rate among qualified batters (according to Statcast).

In the top of the fourth, after Gore had stranded three runners in the first, then two in the second and third, García and Lane Thomas used their gloves to help him log his only clean inning of the game. With one out, García ranged deep into the space behind first and caught a flyball on the run. With two down, Lane Thomas tracked back to the right field wall, a space that’s given him some trouble this season, and leaped to snag a 104-mph liner off Brandon Nimmo’s bat. Per Statcast, it had a 77 percent chance of landing as a hit and would have been a homer in 22 of the league’s 30 ballparks. But Thomas turned it into Gore’s 12th and final out on 96 pitches.

Advertisement

“It’s about learning,” said Gore, adding the Mets chased on way fewer pitches than when he struck out 10 of them on April 26. “Today I was able to get through it four scoreless and not give up the big hit. … That is progress — when I’m not very good to be able to keep some runs off the board. It’s the little things like that, [while] understanding I have to be more efficient. We all know that.”

In the bottom of the fourth, Alex Call and rookie Jake Alu each picked up an extra base, stealing the 90 feet between first and second with the ball in play. Call did so by hustling for a double on a liner to the right-center gap, capping it with a headfirst slide that let him maneuver his hands around a tag. Alu, making his first start at Nationals Park, did so by busting it out of the box and seeing the ball squirt past shortstop Francisco Lindor and into no man’s land. Call came in on Lindor’s error, giving the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Alu chipped in on defense, laying out for a diving catch on the left field line in service of reliever Andrés Machado.

Advertisement

“I saw one very similar, like, two pitches prior to that, that I kind of slid and didn’t get to,” said Alu, who logged his first career hit, first career steal, first career walk and first career highlight-reel play in nine complete innings. “So I shifted over two steps and got the same ball, sort of, and was able to get to that one.”

In the top of the sixth, Machado helped himself, fielding a grounder in front of the mound before nailing Starling Marte at home with an off-balance throw. Then he got Francisco Alvarez to tap out to first for the second out. Then Carl Edwards Jr. entered to pitch to Brandon Nimmo, walked Nimmo on five pitches, before Lindor brought in three runs with a single to center.

Okay, that Edwards part felt much more like 2022 and the end of 2021. Not everything was sound and good and relatively clean Friday night.

Advertisement

The Nationals didn’t hit enough, finishing with four hits and 1 for 9 with men in scoring position, including Thomas striking out with two on to end it. Gore induced nine whiffs on 42 swings — compared with the 19 whiffs on 49 swings when he last faced the Mets — leading to a quick spike in pitches and his early exit. With two down and a runner on third in the fourth, García struck out on three pitches, reverting to his habit of chasing out of the zone, and jogged toward first on a dropped third strike. Had he run harder, he could have maybe — maybe — reached on an errant throw and pushed another run across.

And on that three-run single for Lindor, CJ Abrams, Washington’s shortstop, was late to realize Brandon Nimmo never broke stride on his sprint from first to home, thus leaving Abrams’s relay throw a few beats behind schedule. And Edwards had to face Lindor with the bases loaded because he walked Nimmo on five pitches, three of which were nowhere near the plate. And Edwards was the choice to match up with Nimmo because the Nationals don’t have a left-handed reliever in their bullpen, a major league bullpen pitching against major league lineups.

“Close games like that, one pitch makes a difference, one play makes a difference,” Manager Dave Martinez. “I think our young guys, they realized what they did on the relay. You can’t just put your head down and assume the guy’s not going to go. If [CJ turns] and fires the ball home, there’s a good chance he is out. But that’s just a young mistake that will hopefully never happen again.”

Advertisement

Edwards heaped every bit of the blame on himself.

“Me, as a veteran, I can’t do that,” he said, lamenting his lack of command in a pivotal spot. “I can’t go out there and have that type of performance with a bunch of young guys. … I got to be better.”

But again and again, the Nationals are providing bright spots in bunches instead of one or two a night. Erasmo Ramírez and Hunter Harvey held the slim deficit intact with three scoreless innings Friday. The baserunning was and has been crisper. For the most part, their defense is affecting scores in the right way. They’re playing better baseball, which has them in more games than at any point since July 2021, which has stirred belief into their young and inexperienced clubhouse.

Which all does count for something right now, win or lose.

GiftOutline Gift Article