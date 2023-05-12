Tom Brady in discussions with Raiders to become part owner

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is in discussions with the Las Vegas Raiders to become a limited partner in the franchise’s ownership, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was not immediately clear Friday how much money Brady would invest or how great his ownership stake would be. The arrangement, if finalized, would not affect his existing deal to enter broadcasting as an NFL analyst for Fox, according to the person with knowledge of the discussions.

Brady, 45, announced in February that he was retiring from the NFL as a player after 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, passing up a chance to be a free agent this offseason. He said then he would not change his mind this time, after announcing his retirement last offseason but then returning to play last season with the Buccaneers.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring, for good,” Brady said in a video posted to social media in February. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Brady was not available to comment Friday on his discussions with the Raiders. His potential involvement in Raiders ownership was first reported by ESPN.

If Brady completes an agreement to purchase a stake in the Raiders, the deal would be vetted by the NFL finance committee. It then would have to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 NFL team owners.

Brady already is involved in sports ownership in partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis. Brady and Davis announced in March that Brady had acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, another franchise owned by Davis.

Brady previously agreed to a deal, reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years, to join the Fox broadcast booth. He has said that he intends to begin his broadcasting work with Fox in the 2024 season.

He is the NFL’s career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, among many other categories. Brady was a three-time league MVP and a five-time Super Bowl MVP. Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Thursday that the team will honor Brady at its season-opening game; that’s scheduled for Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Mass.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”



Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough,” Kraft told NFL Network. “And I’m happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years. And it’ll be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Raiders on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas.

Before Brady’s retirement announcement in February, there had been speculation that Brady might sign with the Raiders this offseason as a player. They are coached by Josh McDaniels, formerly Brady’s offensive coordinator with the Patriots. After Brady’s retirement, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo — once Brady’s backup in New England — to be their quarterback.

In August, the NFL fined and suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the Dolphins of two draft choices after finding that the team committed tampering violations involving Brady and Sean Payton, the former Super Bowl-winning coach of the New Orleans Saints who is now with the Denver Broncos. There were reports that Brady would have joined the Dolphins as a part owner and then potentially may have played for them.

