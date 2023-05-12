Virginia enters NCAA lacrosse tournament with top offense, title dreams

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — In every game this season for the Virginia men’s lacrosse team, Connor Shellenberger has gathered the ball behind the goal and probed the defense until an opening emerged, allowing the redshirt junior to deliver a pinpoint pass to either of his fellow attackmen, Payton Cormier or Xander Dickson. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The result, repeated time and again, typically yielded a shot a step or two in front of the crease, where the goalie stood virtually no chance. Thus Dickson and Cormier have become among the most prolific goal scorers in program history while Shellenberger is among the all-time leaders at Virginia in points per game (4.6).

Behind the trio’s staggering production this year, the second-seeded Cavaliers (11-3) enter the NCAA tournament among the favorites to claim an eighth national championship and third in the last four seasons in which it was contested. The NCAA tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia plays its NCAA tournament opener against Richmond (11-4) on Saturday afternoon at Klockner Stadium in a rematch from March when the Cavaliers won handily, 25-8, behind 16 points combined from Shellenberger, Cormier and Dickson.

“They have truly taken to a team approach,” Cavaliers offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan said. “They all can create. They all can make up something out of nothing it seems, but the way they’re sharing the ball and doing it in that way has made it incredibly rewarding.”

Kirwan is the mastermind behind the country’s top-ranked offense, having directed Virginia to No. 1 overall in scoring (17.6), points per game (29.6), assists per game (11.9) and shooting percentage (.375). The Cavaliers also are third nationally in scoring margin (5.4).

Kirwan has been with Virginia Coach Lars Tiffany for nine seasons, including the past seven in Charlottesville. He initially joined Tiffany in 2015 serving as an assistant at Brown, where Kirwan honed his craft by designing a fast-break attack that since has become his signature.

“He’s a genius,” Dickson said of Kirwan. “I mean he’s really, really freakin’ smart. Like we’ll watch film, and we’ll be watching the ball, and he’ll be pointing things out on the far side of the field that we weren’t even looking at, and he’ll capitalize our cuts on that. It’s hard to even explain how smart this guy is.”

Dickson has been among the most visible beneficiaries of Kirwan’s playbook with 56 goals this year, matching the Cavaliers’ single-season record Doug Knight set in 1996. The redshirt senior is almost certain to own the record by himself after this weekend.

He’s third in the country in goals per game (4.0) and fourth in points (5.3) and has scored at least once in all 14 games this season. Most recently, Dickson tallied a game-high four goals during a 12-8 win against Notre Dame, then ranked No. 1, in the regular season finale April 30 in Charlottesville.

Dickson is 15 points from matching former teammate Matt Moore’s program record for points in a season (89) set in 2019 when the Cavaliers won their first of two straight national championships. He’ll have four games to catch Moore if Virginia reaches the NCAA tournament final.

“It’s been really cool to see the season Xander’s had,” Shellenberger said. “I think he gets a lot of credit for what he does inside, but I think we’ve also seen a lot of stuff he’s been able to do with the ball in his stick, especially down the stretch, against short sticks or long poles. The way he sees the field, it makes everyone on our offense’s job real easy.”

Still it’s Shellenberger’s vision and decision-making, according to teammates and coaches, that most impact Virginia’s dizzying scoring punch. He’s second nationally in assists per game (3.3) and 12th in points (4.8), charged with orchestrating Kirwan’s game plan and improvising during the rare instances of tactical breakdowns.

As if contending with Shellenberger and Dickson weren’t daunting enough, Cormier presents another headache for defensive coordinators given his combination of size, quickness and creativity. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, the senior can bowl over a defender to create space or convert in the tightest of quarters with the flick of his wrists.

Cormier has 43 goals this season and is second all-time at Virginia (150), trailing Knight by 15. This season Cormier is averaging 3.6 goals per game, good for fifth in the country. He and Dickson are the only teammates to rank in the top five in goals per game.

Cormier had a streak of 16 straight games with a goal end against the Fighting Irish but is first in program history with an average of 2.9 goals per game. He also has scored at least three goals 29 times, by far the most among any player on the current roster.

“We want to make sure that we’re playing at our tempo that we want to play at against our opponents for the entire game,” Kirwan said. “We still want to play our style. That’s what makes us great. That’s what make us dangerous, and we’re not going to change much there.”

