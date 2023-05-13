Bullis outraces everyone, as usual, for another ISL track and field title

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To celebrate their ninth-straight Independent School League track and field title, the Bullis Bulldogs partook in a TikTok trend: Myla Greene and Kennedy Flynn were shown shadowboxing before the camera turned to the entire team, which jumped around with their championship banner. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Saturday at Holton-Arms in Bethesda, the Bulldogs continued their run of dominance, winning 11 of 16 events and breaking six meet records. In four events — the 100-meter hurdles, 200 meters, 300 hurdles and 400 — Bullis placed first, second and third. The team finished with 237 points, far ahead of next-best Sidwell Friends (62) and Potomac School (60).

“Our league meet means a lot to our school,” Bullis Coach Joe Lee said, “so it’s always a big deal for us. And to go out there and set a lot of [personal records] speaks to their character. And to do so in the rain, I think it’s an even more phenomenal job than I imagined.”

In the afternoon’s final event, the 4x400 relay, Lee asked his runners, “Who’s ready to hurt?” Tatum Lynn, Morgan Rothwell, Zoe Brooks and Lauren Leath answered the call. It was Lynn’s fourth event of the day, but she started strong before Rothwell and Brooks gave Leath a chance to break the meet record of 3 minutes 44.85 seconds, set by Bullis in 2019. Leath crossed the finish line at 3:44.22.

Holton finished second but trailed by 18 seconds, illustrating the Bulldogs’ stranglehold on the conference. Georgetown Visitation in 2013 was the last school other than Bullis to win the ISL championship.

In the final huddle under a slight drizzle, the team yelled “Family” on three, a cheer that epitomizes how close-knit the group has become.

“Our team is kind of like sisters,” said senior Mirai Bernard, who won the 200 and 400. “It’s like a family — we all are hyped for each other. We all are competitive, but it’s friendly competition, because it’s like running against your sister. And we all cheer for each other at the end of the day.”

Bernard also set a PR in the 400, running in 53.99.

Another runner who leaves Bullis after an illustrious career is Greene. The 2022-23 All-Met indoor track and field athlete of the year and Tennessee commit won the 100 and 300 hurdles. Her 40.48 in the 300 hurdles was a PR.

“We all create a lot of memories with each other,” Greene said. “This [meet] is the last one home. After this, it’s just [nationals] and then we all depart for college. So just having the last one here with them was a really good memory.”

