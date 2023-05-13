Champions across the D.C. area: Here’s who’s winning titles this spring

Georgetown Prep boys' lacrosse celebrates its Interstate Athletic Conference championship over Landon on May 12, 2023. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)Listen1 minComment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareOur high school sports staff has been canvassing the area to cover the local state and conference titles across all spring sports. These are your teams’ championship stories.BaseballWpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightGeorgetown Prep, an emerging dynasty, wins fourth straight IAC titleJackson-Reed tops School Without Walls for 30th straight DCIAA titleSoftballBlair feeds off that ‘good emotion’ to capture corollary softball titleArwen Judson pitches Jackson-Reed to 10th straight DCIAA titleLacrosseSt. Andrew’s fixated on a MAC title and came away with oneIts leader back in action, St. John’s nabs another WCAC boys’ titleGood Counsel girls finish growth process with another WCAC titleTennisSt. Albans thumps Landon, wins third straight IAC titleGolfLed by Jack Teuschl, Gonzaga takes home another WCAC golf championship.Georgetown Prep, Alexander Maloy claim IAC golf hardwareStone Ridge and its freshman are tops at Metro girls’ golf tournamentRowingWhitman girls, Gonzaga boys battle back to capture WMIRA rowing titles CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleView moreLoading...