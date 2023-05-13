The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Champions across the D.C. area: Here’s who’s winning titles this spring

May 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Georgetown Prep boys' lacrosse celebrates its Interstate Athletic Conference championship over Landon on May 12, 2023. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)
Our high school sports staff has been canvassing the area to cover the local state and conference titles across all spring sports. These are your teams’ championship stories.

Baseball

Georgetown Prep, an emerging dynasty, wins fourth straight IAC title

Jackson-Reed tops School Without Walls for 30th straight DCIAA title

Softball

Blair feeds off that ‘good emotion’ to capture corollary softball title

Arwen Judson pitches Jackson-Reed to 10th straight DCIAA title

Lacrosse

St. Andrew’s fixated on a MAC title and came away with one

Its leader back in action, St. John’s nabs another WCAC boys’ title

Good Counsel girls finish growth process with another WCAC title

Tennis

St. Albans thumps Landon, wins third straight IAC title

Golf

Led by Jack Teuschl, Gonzaga takes home another WCAC golf championship.

Georgetown Prep, Alexander Maloy claim IAC golf hardware

Stone Ridge and its freshman are tops at Metro girls’ golf tournament

Rowing

Whitman girls, Gonzaga boys battle back to capture WMIRA rowing titles

