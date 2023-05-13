With top scorers out, United turns to its youth to salvage draw

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United’s attack was already facing a tall task Saturday against Nashville SC, MLS’s best defensive team. But then leading scorer Christian Benteke was ruled out beforehand with an injury, and Taxi Fountas, United’s top producer in 2022, left midway through the first half with an apparent hamstring ailment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It took a pair of late substitutions — both homegrown players early in their pro careers — to pierce the visitors and earn United a 1-1 draw.

Two minutes after entering, Kristian Fletcher, a 17-year-old weeks from his Landon School graduation, crossed to 21-year-old Ted Ku-DiPietro for the 83rd-minute equalizer before an announced 19,215 at Audi Field.

Nashville (5-3-4) had conceded just six goals previously and, thanks to Alex Muyl’s strange goal in the 73rd minute, appeared on its way to a fourth win (plus a draw) in five meetings all-time against United (4-5-3). But Ku-DiPietro provided late-game heroics for the second time this season, following his stoppage-time winner against Toronto FC in the Feb. 25 season opener.

Benteke (five goals) suffered a “knock” in training late in the week and could return Wednesday at Philadelphia, club officials said. Fountas, however, seems likely to miss several weeks — a potentially massive blow to a team preparing to play five games in 18 days.

United also was missing three other probable starters: center back Steven Birnbaum and wing backs Andy Najar and Pedro Santos.

The promise of a heavyweight battle between Benteke and Nashville center back Walker Zimmerman failed to materialize. Not only was Benteke unavailable, but Zimmerman, the U.S. World Cup starter, remained out with a lower body injury.

United also faced a personnel deficit at left wing back, prompting Gaoussou Samaké’s recall from second-division Loudoun United. Three days after he received an early red card in Loudoun’s U.S. Open Cup match against the Columbus Crew, Samaké started an MLS game for the second time.

United’s problems deepened in the 17th minute when Fountas grabbed his right leg while running. He tried to continued but moments later sat down in midfield and signaled he was done. Erik Hurtado took his place.

A hamstring injury also grounded Fountas for the first four games of the season. He had found his groove lately, scoring in three consecutive matches and helping grow the attack with the former Premier League trio of Benteke, Mateusz Klich and Lewis O’Brien.

The best chance of the half for either side came in the 37th minute, a crackling bid from 30 yards off the right foot of United’s Chris Durkin. The ball hissed past goalkeeper Joe Willis and crashed off the crossbar.

United neutralized German playmaker Hany Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS MVP who recorded a hat trick against Chicago last weekend.

The visitors set the terms early in the second half, but United’s backline of Donovan Pines, Derrick Williams and Victor Palsson won the aerial challenges to shield goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Things then unraveled. Miller made a fine save on Mukhtar’s one-timer from close range, but Shaq Moore sent the ball back into the mix. Miller punched it. Pines attempted to clear, but the ball struck Muyl (Georgetown) under his right arm and caromed back past Miller and into the net.

As the crowd chanted “VAR!” — in hopes of the video assistant referee suggesting a handball — Muyl lifted his shirt and repeatedly pointed to his torso. After a short delay, the goal stood.

Rooney turned to the bench, inserting Ku-DiPietro, Fletcher and newcomer Cristian Dájome at the same time, in the 81st minute. The equalizer soon came.

Here’s what else to know about United’s draw:

Jeahze update

Swedish left back Mohanad Jeahze, who was detained in Stockholm on April 22 for two alleged assaults, is expected to return stateside this week, Rooney and club officials said.

Swedish authorities recently released him from custody while the investigation continued. Allowing him to leave the country would suggest he has been cleared of wrongdoing. The prosecutor’s office hasn’t commented.

Jeahze (six games, five starts, two assists) was suspended by MLS, pending the resolution of his legal issues. He is also recovering from a quadriceps injury and probably wouldn’t be available for a few weeks.

Roster tweaks

To clear an international roster slot for Samaké (Ivory Coast), Dutch forward Nigel Robertha was placed on the injured list. He has been sidelined since early April with an ankle ailment and expected to return in about four weeks, the team said.

United also loaned center back Hayden Sargis to Loudoun United, where he spent most of the 2022 campaign. In his second season, Sargis made his MLS debut as a late-game sub against Chicago on April 1 and started both Open Cup games.

With Brendan Hines-Ike back from a long-term foot injury and United out of the Open Cup, Sargis would have had a hard time earning playing time.

