Defending champ Finland downs Germany, Slovakia beats host Latvia at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — Defending champion Finland rebounded from an opening loss to the United States by overcoming Germany 4-3 at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Sakari Manninen had two goals and an assist for Finland, and Mikko Lehtonen and Joel Armia also scored in the Group A game in Nokia Arena.

Manninen scored twice within 1:47 of the middle period to rally Finland to 3-2 ahead. John Peterka tied it at 3 in that period, and Lehtonen scored the winner on a rebound from the left circle with 7:15 to go in the final period.

Marcel Noebels, Kai Wissmann had a goal each for Germany, which suffered a second straight defeat after losing its opener to Sweden 1-0.

In other Group A games, Sacha Treille scored 39 seconds into overtime to lift France 2-1 over Austria.

Nikolaj Ehlers netted twice on power plays for Denmark to down Hungary 3-1.

In Riga, Marek Hrivik scored the decisive goal midway through the final period for Slovakia to edge host Latvia 2-1 in Group B.

Denis Malgin scored two goals and added an assist to help Switzerland shut out Slovenia 7-0 in their opener in Group B, while Kazakhstan prevailed in a shootout over Norway 4-3.

