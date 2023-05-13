Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — For nearly a decade, the Golden State Warriors have made winning in the playoffs look so routine that their rare defeats have lingered in the collective basketball consciousness as stop-the-presses spectacles. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Golden State famously suffered the worst Finals collapse of all time in 2016, then lost Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to ghastly season-ending injuries in the 2019 Finals. Otherwise, Coach Steve Kerr’s 99 career playoff wins and 23 series victories have been an endless, joyous blur of three-pointers and champagne corks.

But LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did something Friday that hadn’t been done before on Kerr’s nine-year watch: They knocked the Warriors out of the playoffs in quiet and methodical fashion, dethroning the defending champions without needing any outrageous plot twists.

This glitzy matchup of Pacific Division powers, which drew record television ratings, saw no suspensions, series-altering injuries or bulletin board material, aside from Kerr briefly chiding the Lakers for flopping. Los Angeles took control of the series with a Game 1 victory and survived a pivotal Game 4 to set up a resounding 122-101 Game 6 closeout win at Crypto.com Arena, which concluded Golden State’s first series loss to a Western Conference opponent since 2014.

“It’s been a long time since we finished in May,” Warriors forward Draymond Green mused.

Los Angeles, which has boasted the top defense in the playoffs, advanced to the Western Conference finals, where it will face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and their No. 1 ranked offense beginning Tuesday. The series will be a rematch of the 2020 West finals, which the Lakers won in five games.

Friday’s victory over the Warriors was never in doubt, as the Lakers raced out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter and pressed their proven advantages — defensive versatility, bench play, foul drawing — to great effect. Anthony Davis’s Game 5 head injury proved to be a false alarm, as the star center posted 17 points, 20 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in another signature defensive effort.

James brought home the win, shifting into sixth gear on offense to post a team-high 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, thereby outdueling Stephen Curry, who finished with a game-high 32 points, six rebounds and five assists.

For the Warriors, a sober resignation preempted any chance of a blaze of glory. Curry and Thompson, seemingly exhausted by the Lakers’ aggressive defense, combined to shoot just 6 for 26 on three-pointers, while Green sat out for much of the fourth with a minor calf injury. Golden State didn’t bother with a gallant last stand, as Kerr pulled his starters with just under four minutes left in the game. Many of the Hollywood celebrities sitting courtside took that as their cue to trickle out well before the purple and gold streamers dropped from the rafters.

“The better team won,” Kerr said. “I can’t fault our players for the effort. There’s no regrets. Losing sucks. It just does. To be fair, this team probably, ultimately, maxed out. This is not a championship team. If we were, we would be moving on.”

Yet Golden State also took steps to defuse speculation about the possibility of significant offseason changes. General Manager Bob Myers needs a new contract, Thompson and Green could also ink new deals and Jordan Poole will probably feature in trade rumors following his unimpressive postseason. Green reiterated that he wanted to “be a Warrior for the rest of my life” and “ride out with the same dudes I rode in with,” while Kerr nixed the idea that this was Golden State’s last dance.

“Draymond, Klay, Steph — our core guys have plenty left to offer,” Kerr said. “There’s still plenty in the tank there. All three guys are still high-level players, and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.”

Taking down Curry’s Warriors represented a full-circle moment for James, who expressed frustration after a season-opening loss to Golden State in October that his supporting cast wasn’t “constructed of great shooting” and lacked “a lot of lasers.”

Several lasers were added during a midseason roster overhaul, and they fired on all cylinders in Game 6. The Lakers shot 13 for 26 from deep, including a successful half-court heave by Austin Reaves that capped a strong first half and made it clear to the Warriors that this wasn’t going to be their night.

James took full advantage of the extra space, repeatedly driving to the basket and seeking transition opportunities. Just as he had against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, the 38-year-old forward let his teammates soften up the opposition before he imposed his will. In one third-quarter sequence, James drove for a layup, rose high to block Green on the other end and then sprinted ahead for a transition finish that led to a Warriors timeout.

“It may have looked like I was conserving my energy but I was dead tired after every one of those games,” James said. “[The Warriors] always keep you on your heels. Anytime you relax, they’ll make you pay.”

With his first 30-point playoff performance since Game 5 of the 2020 Finals, James clinched the 12th conference finals trip of his 20-year career — an accomplishment that had seemed far-fetched for much of the Lakers’ season. After a 2-10 start and extended injury absences for both James and Davis, Los Angeles needed to mount a double-digit comeback in a play-in tournament win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to land a playoff spot. Now, the Lakers are the first No. 7 seed to reach the conference finals since the 1987 Seattle SuperSonics.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, steamrolled the Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns thanks to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and a well-fitting supporting cast. Denver will enter the West finals with the best point differential of any team in the postseason and a combined 40-7 home record in the regular season and playoffs. In a key change, the Lakers must defend Jokic without the benefit of a traditional center like Dwight Howard, who thrived as a physical and pesky foil in 2020.

With the Warriors vanquished and the Nuggets waiting, James was asked whether he felt like the Lakers were “playing with house money” due to to their somewhat miraculous turnaround. The four-time MVP shook his head and muttered, “nah,” holding the note on his dismissive response for emphasis.

“We’re trying to win every hand,” James said.

