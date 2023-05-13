Maryland’s men’s lacrosse title defense is over before it started

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland’s men’s lacrosse title defense didn’t make it out of the second weekend of May. The fourth-seeded Terrapins tripped up Saturday night, falling, 16-15, to Army while trailing much of the way at SECU Stadium. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jacob Morin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:36 to go and Gunnar Fellows provided insurance with 53 seconds left for the Patriot League champion Black Knights, who won an NCAA tournament game for the first time since 2010.

Maryland (10-6), which became the first undefeated team to claim a national title in 16 years last year, became the first defending champion to lose in the first round since North Carolina in 2017.

Braden Erksa had four goals and an assist for the Terrapins, who had not lost in the first round since a 16-8 loss to Cornell in 2013.

Knox Dent made 16 saves for Army (13-3), which will face either fifth-seeded Penn State (9-4) or unseeded Princeton (8-6) in the quarterfinals May 21 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

It was the latest — and last — twist in an uneven season, especially compared with last year’s juggernaut. Gone were a spate of veteran players who anchored a team that lost just once in a span of two seasons.

The result was an inconsistency that was both predictable and jarring for a program with nine trips to the NCAA semifinals, seven title game appearances and two national titles since John Tillman took over the program before the 2011 season.

These Terps never won more than three straight games all season. They also hadn’t dropped back-to-back games, at least until Saturday.

Maryland rallied from a five-goal deficit and took its first lead when senior defenseman Brett Makar scored in transition and Erksa scored in a span of less than two minutes late in the third quarter. But it remained a tie game or a one-goal contest throughout the fourth quarter until the final minute, with Erksa knotting it at 14 with 5:18 left.

Army, as it had all night, promptly responded. Maryland eventually got a goal back from Daniel Kelly with 36 seconds left and won the ensuing faceoff and got off three shots, but Christian Fournier’s groundball helped the Black Knights burn off the final 10 seconds and seal the victory.

Maryland was coming off a 14-5 drubbing against Michigan in the Big Ten title game, the program’s most lopsided loss since 2006. And with Ajax Zappitello sidelined for the fourth game in a row, the Terps had to find a way to become stingier without one of their two ace defensemen.

That didn’t happen in the first quarter. Army scored the first three goals and bolted to a 7-2 lead after 15 minutes. It was the most goals the Terps surrendered in a quarter of an NCAA tournament game since they yielded seven to Hofstra in the third quarter of a 2000 first-round victory and the most they allowed in the first quarter of a postseason contest since they gave up eight to Princeton in the 1997 national title game.

Rather than succumb quietly, Maryland dominated possession in the second quarter, winning seven of eight faceoffs in the period and outshooting the Black Knights 16-5. The Terps ripped off five goals in a row, including one that Army goalie Knox Dent accidentally kicked in, and went into the break tied at 8.

