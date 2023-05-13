Phoenix Suns fire Monty Williams after second-round playoff exit

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Phoenix Suns fired coach Monty Williams on Saturday, just two days after a season-ending blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. Williams, 51, was instrumental in building the Suns into a perennial contender since his 2019 hiring, leading the team to a 194-115 (.628) record across four regular seasons. A former NBA player known for his calm demeanor and thoughtful perspective, Williams guided the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals — the franchise’s first Finals appearance since 1993 — and won 2022 Coach of the Year honors after overseeing a franchise-best 64-win season.

But two straight second-round playoff exits contributed to Williams’s departure, as the Suns collapsed against the Dallas Mavericks last year and were unable to capitalize on their blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant this year. In addition to Durant’s midseason arrival, complicated by an ankle injury in March, Williams dealt with injuries to starters Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton during the postseason.

Advertisement

“We are filled with gratitude for everything Monty has contributed to the Suns and to the Valley community,” Suns President James Jones said in a statement. “While it was difficult for me to make this decision, I look forward to continuing the work to build a championship team.”

While the Suns survived the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, Williams played his two stars — Durant and Devin Booker — heavy minutes to compensate for a thin bench. In the second round, Williams changed his rotation to feature more scoring threats, but Phoenix was unable to keep up with Denver’s top-ranked offense led by Nikola Jokic and lost at home, 125-100, in Thursday’s Game 6.

“That falls on my shoulders, not having us ready to play at the highest level in the biggest game of the year. Bottom line,” Williams said Thursday. “You don’t feel that great. I take that personally: Not having our team ready to play in the biggest game of the year. That’s something I pride myself on. … I have to take a deep look at everything I’m doing to allow us to be successful on these days.”

Advertisement

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has adopted a hands-on approach since agreeing to purchase the franchise from Robert Sarver in December, pulling the trigger on the Durant trade without hesitation and even getting into a sideline altercation with Jokic during a playoff game.

Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage industry executive, will look to retool his organization and roster so the Suns can compete for titles during the remaining years of the 35-year-old Durant’s prime. Paul and Ayton are both possible candidates for offseason trades.

Before his Suns tenure, Williams served as an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers, as well as a front-office executive for the San Antonio Spurs. Williams, who spent five years as coach of the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010 to 2015, holds a career 367-336 (.522) record.

Williams joins a growing list of high-profile coaches who are available for hire, including Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse and Frank Vogel. In addition to the Suns, the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors have coaching vacancies.

GiftOutline Gift Article