Colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Kelly and Cronin finishes 3rd at Belmont Park

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Henry Q was beaten by 8 3/4 lengths in the 1 1/8-mile race, which is a prep for the Belmont Stakes on June 10 in New York. He paid $4.20 to show.

NEW YORK — A 3-year-old colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Chip Kelly and Mick Cronin finished third in the $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes on Saturday.

Kelly coaches the Bruins’ football team and Cronin guides the basketball team. They are part of The Del Mar Group’s ownership.

Sired by 2010 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Blame, Henry Q has two wins in six career starts and earnings of $175,140. He won the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park in New Mexico in February. Doug O’Neill, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, trains the Southern California-based colt.