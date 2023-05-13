Xander Dickson sets scoring mark as Virginia men roll in NCAA lacrosse opener

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Xander Dickson didn’t need much time to break Virginia’s single-season goals record Saturday. It just took a little longer than expected for the second-seeded Cavaliers to polish off Richmond, 17-8, before 2,465 at Klöckner Stadium in the first round of the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Payton Cormier scored six goals, Connor Shellenberger added two goals and four assists and Dickson scored twice as Virginia navigated the Spiders, a 35-minute lightning delay and a downpour afterward to roll into the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive tournament.

“It felt like when you were 10, 12 years playing on a muddy, grassy field and you just played for the pure joy of it,” Virginia Coach Lars Tiffany said. “We’re really spoiled here at the University of Virginia with incredible facilities, and we get to play in a lot of other great venues as well. We don’t get to play in the slop very often. I really appreciate how much our men enjoyed it and embraced it and had really had fun with this today.”

Advertisement

Petey LaSalla won 18 of 27 faceoffs for the Cavaliers (12-3), who will face either seventh-seeded Georgetown or unseeded Yale next Saturday in Albany, N.Y.

Derrek Madonna scored three goals for the Spiders (11-5), the Atlantic 10 champions who played in their second consecutive NCAA tournament. The decade-old program has already made five NCAA trips but has yet to win a game.

That was a tall ask against Virginia, which beat Richmond, 25-8, on March 4 and still recalled a road loss to the Spiders last season. The Cavaliers never trailed, using a few bursts to book passage into the second weekend of the tournament.

Dickson, a fifth-year senior, tied Doug Knight’s school record for goals in a season (56, first set in 1996) in the Cavaliers’ regular season finale against Notre Dame on April 30. He didn’t collect the first goal against the Spiders — Jeff Conner scored off the invert 86 seconds in — but got the record-breaker with 12:35 left in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Dickson had scored 52 goals in his career before this season before sliding into the spot on attack vacated by the graduated Matt Moore.

“It’s been an unbelievable year,” Shellenberger said. “Everyone’s become familiar with Xander’s story and not having the biggest role, and now this year he’s setting some of the all-time marks, which is pretty cool. I think it’s just a testament to the type of person Xander is and how hard-working he is. He’s had his head down the whole time here, and he hasn’t given up or complained. He kept putting in the work.”

Another Dickson goal arrived off a Thomas McConvey feed later in the period as Virginia built a 5-2 lead after 15 minutes. But just after the quarter ended, the teams retreated from the field because lightning was detected in the area.

The sky was far more ominous by the time the teams returned to the field to warm up again a half-hour later. Sure enough, it soon started to pour, a deluge that left areas around the crease and the sideline far more soupy than sod-like and left even the most nimble players for both teams splashing across the grass pitch.

Advertisement

“It was weird because we hadn’t played in a swamp before,” defenseman Cade Saustad said. “We’d played in wet grass, but you’re stepping in and just sinking. We tried to figure it out before we resumed, and then it started pouring, and we couldn’t really hear anything. It was tough to transition into that, but once we got settled in, we felt fine.”

For a while, the elements seemed to help Richmond, which pulled within 6-4 in the middle of the quarter. Virginia then surged to the last four goals of the half, the last a well-run play that saw Conner feed Griffin Schutz to get the Cavaliers into double figures.

It was another solid day for Shellenberger, who was the most outstanding player of the tournament when Virginia won the national title and remains a central figure in the Cavaliers’ offense. Shellenberger was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award earlier in the week, but he’s also dealt with injuries for much of the season and missed a game last month at North Carolina.

Saturday was his third consecutive game with at least four points, the first time all season he has put together such a streak. He has six goals and 11 assists in that stretch, which also includes defeats of Lafayette and Notre Dame.

GiftOutline Gift Article